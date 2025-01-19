What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous

When you watch HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," you can expect to see seamless renovations, dazzling transformations, heartwarming reveals, and married hosts Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs working tirelessly to make it all happen. But, behind the scenes, there's a whole lot more than meets the eye. From legal battles to production secrets, not everything about "Fixer to Fabulous" ends up making it to your TV screen.

The biggest secret the show's cameras are hiding? The HGTV stars being in the middle of a major lawsuit, which was filed in February 2023 by former clients Matthew and Sarah McGrath. The couple claims that Dave Marrs' companies Marrs Construction and Jupiter Rentals left behind significant issues, including a critical safety problem with the deck, after working on the McGraths' Bella Vista home.

According to the lawsuit, the McGraths paid over $10,000 for upgrades — including a new kitchen sink, back deck stairs with a handrail, and having hardwood flooring extended into the bedrooms. However, they allege the Marrses' renovations left their place riddled with flaws. The Marrses' companies say they attempted to fix the issues, but the McGraths reportedly denied them access to the property.