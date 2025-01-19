What The Cameras Don't Show You On HGTV's Fixer To Fabulous
When you watch HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," you can expect to see seamless renovations, dazzling transformations, heartwarming reveals, and married hosts Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs working tirelessly to make it all happen. But, behind the scenes, there's a whole lot more than meets the eye. From legal battles to production secrets, not everything about "Fixer to Fabulous" ends up making it to your TV screen.
The biggest secret the show's cameras are hiding? The HGTV stars being in the middle of a major lawsuit, which was filed in February 2023 by former clients Matthew and Sarah McGrath. The couple claims that Dave Marrs' companies Marrs Construction and Jupiter Rentals left behind significant issues, including a critical safety problem with the deck, after working on the McGraths' Bella Vista home.
According to the lawsuit, the McGraths paid over $10,000 for upgrades — including a new kitchen sink, back deck stairs with a handrail, and having hardwood flooring extended into the bedrooms. However, they allege the Marrses' renovations left their place riddled with flaws. The Marrses' companies say they attempted to fix the issues, but the McGraths reportedly denied them access to the property.
Fixer to Fabulous won't be showing Jenny and Dave Marrs' legal troubles
Matthew and Sarah McGrath's court filings claim (via KNWA) "not a single item on the list of repairs had been performed" — allegedly, Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs merely "attempted some of the repairs listed but have failed to fully perform, and several of the attempts to repair have caused more damage to the house." Hence this great, big lawsuit. Attempts at settling the lawsuit with a court-ordered mediation were unsuccessful, leaving the McGraths and the Marrses still awaiting trial as of this writing.
Originally scheduled for September 2024, the court date for McGrath v. Marrs was later set for January 27, 2025. A June 2024 tornado in the McGraths' hometown of Benton County was the reason for the extension, which the court understandably granted. (Considering how the Marrs family has faced their fair share of tragedies, hopefully Dave and Jenny were understanding as well.) Rest assured, they're not going to be showing even one second of the legal drama on "Fixer to Fabulous" — after all, it's not that kind of show. That's more of a "Windy City Rehab" thing: Alison Victoria's lawsuit with her former contractor and co-host is one HGTV scandal that actually made it onto the show.
More secrets that won't be revealed on Fixer to Fabulous
While legal battles are one aspect of Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs' off-screen reality, their intense filming schedule is another. Your average "Fixer to Fabulous" episode makes it seem like the couple focuses on just one project at a time, but the Marrses are usually renovating three houses at once. Jenny told PureWow, "I was surprised by the timelines we work on because we have to get these renovations done, so they can edit and create its own look and feel."
Another behind-the-scenes secret? The gorgeous furniture and décor seen during the big reveals on "Fixer to Fabulous" are actually a blend of the homeowners' existing items and pieces brought in by Jenny. Contrary to popular belief, HGTV doesn't cover the cost of renovations or new furnishings, either: everything comes out of the homeowners' budget. Marrs says she tries to be resourceful, claiming, "If there's a piece of their furniture that we can use, we do." Otherwise, homeowners can choose whether to keep or get rid of the staged furniture that she brings in. With all this in mind, one has to wonder what else is happening when the "Fixer to Fabulous" cameras are off. Alas, we may never know for sure.