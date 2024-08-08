The Tragic Truth About The Marrs Family

With two 18-month-olds in the house, Dave and Jenny Marrs resumed their journey to adopting a child. In November 2012, they decided to adopt their daughter, Sylvie, from the Democratic Republic of Congo. By August 2013, the adoption had been taken care of legally, and the couple had paid a visit to the year-and-a-half-old Sylvie, hoping to take her to Arkansas in September 2013. However, in September, the same month the couple found out about Jenny's pregnancy, the Congolese government banned children adopted by foreigners from leaving the country. Dave told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2018, "We went to the U.S. Embassy, and they said, 'We recognize her as your daughter, and you can come here and live with her, but if you try to take her out of the country, you'll be charged with child trafficking.'"

Due to having an inborn condition that causes frequent ailments and living in an orphanage lacking the means to look after her, Sylvie was placed in foster care. In May 2014, Jenny gave birth to Charlotte, the couple's fourth child. In July 2014, Sylvie came home and became one of the only four internationally adopted children who were handed over to their adoptive parents due to their health issues. Jenny told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, "Right after [Sylvie] came home, they shut down medical visas, too, so it was wonderful and hard, because we knew all of these other families ... and they were still waiting for their children." The couple welcomed their fifth child, Luke, in June 2019.