What Happened To David Letterman?

The legendary David Letterman said goodbye to the world of late night television in 2015. After three decades on air, the host wrapped his most famous gig, "The Late Show with David Letterman," but not before a clever introduction by a surprising mix of presidents. The episode started started with a clip of the late President Gerald Ford addressing the country in 1974. "My Fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over," he said. George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush repeated the phrase before Barack Obama did the same, adding, "Letterman is retiring." The host then walked into the frame, quipping, "You're just kidding, right?" Unfortunately for Letterman's fans, he was in on the joke, and he followed through with his plan to leave.

In 2016, Letterman spoke with Tom Brokaw to give his fans a glimpse into the early days of his retirement. Despite becoming one of the richest late night hosts of all time, he didn't seem to regret leaving his beloved post. "It's interesting, I thought for sure I would," he said when asked about missing his job (via Today). "And then the first day of Stephen's show, when he went on the air, an energy left me and I felt like, 'You know, that's not my problem anymore.'" He was referring, of course, to Stephen Colbert, who took up his mantle. "I couldn't care less about late night television, I'm happy," Letterman added. He also explained his striking facial hair, which he didn't sport while hosting "The Late Show." "I always told myself, when the show goes away, I will stop shaving," he added, revealing he'd grown tired of the expectation.