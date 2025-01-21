Cheryl Hines Looks So Different Makeup-Free
"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star and wife of recent presidential candidate RFK Cheryl Hines has been flaunting her beauty on TV for decades, but what does she look like without her makeup? As an industry veteran, Hines has perfected her beauty routine, but unlike some stars, she's not overly dependent on makeup, preferring instead to nurture her own skin underneath.
"I've learned that it's not the makeup, but how your skin is maintained," she shared with New Beauty in January 2021. "For me, that means moisture, and a lot of it. It's all about scrubbing your makeup off at night, then moisturizing all night long, in the morning when you wake up, and then on your lunch break. Just keep dabbing a little more moisture under your eyes." She also stressed the importance of protecting her skin from the sun, citing a tip to use sunscreen she got from a mom and daughter pair, who had "creamy skin."
That said, Hines, who obtained her cosmetology license shortly after graduating high school,, does have a few preferences when it comes to beauty and skincare products. For example, she always reaches for Bobbi Brown lip balm, which she revealed to The Strategist in 2021 had been one of her staples for more than a decade. "The balm brings out your lips' natural color, you don't even have to apply lipstick or gloss after using it," she said. At the time, the rest of her beauty routine was comprised of Retrouvé products, with the moisturizer being at the top of her list. "My skin is very dry, so I like the thickness of it. I put it on at night, let it soak in, then my skin glows in the morning. It's really worth the price." Given what Hines looks like without makeup, she's made sound investments.
Cheryl Hines is serious about her skincare
Cheryl Hines gave fans a peek into her beauty prep in April 2022 when she posted a before-and-after shot of herself getting ready — and she looked very different. While Hines is known for sporting soft, natural foundation and lip products to contrast her signature smoky eye, she dialed her glamour all the way back. Wearing a silk robe, Hines posed for the Facebook photo wearing zero makeup as she rocked a pair of blue under eye patches, likely to combat any possible puffiness, sagginess, or even dark under eye circles. She also wore her hair pinned up out of the way, making way for her gorgeous hazel eyes to steal basically all of the focus, despite writing in her caption that she was missing her mascara.
Unfortunately, the star opted not to share what beauty products she'd been marinating in that day, but it's possible she's since expanded her beauty arsenal. Afterall, Hines and her daughter, Catherine Young, who's all grown up now, debuted their joint beauty venture, Hines+Young in 2023. While their customers may get gorgeous skin out of the deal, they can also take solace in knowing their purchase helped to preserve the planet, as Hines and Young prioritize producing natural products free from single-use plastic.
"We wanted to start a beautiful luxury line that does not come in plastic," Hines shared with New Beauty in June 2023. "From there, we created products that we would love to use, that would make us feel good, and we had such a great time coming up with our Hines+Young collection." Up next — more celebs who look different without makeup!