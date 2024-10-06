Cheryl Hines' Daughter Catherine Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life
When it comes to Cheryl Hines' family, there's no question that we tend to hear about her controversial husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. more than anybody else. However, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star is also a proud mom to daughter Catherine Rose Young — and she's all grown up!
Longtime fans of Hines will likely remember hearing the actor gush over her little girl, her daughter with ex-husband with husband Paul Young, over the years. Back in 2010, she told People about how she and her mini-me (yup, Hines' daughter looks just like the actor) spent time together, and let's just say, it was giving mother-daughter goals. Hines shared that Young absolutely had a taste for glitz and glam, and in addition to going all-out whenever her school had a free-dress day in lieu of uniforms, her daughter also had quite the penchant for Hollywood lingo. "The other day we were doing something together, and she said, 'Let's take five!' She's got a little bit of showbiz in her blood, I'm afraid," Hines said.
That said, it wasn't all glamour all the time. Hines also shared that they bonded over regular mother-daughter activities. For starters, there were fro-yo dates, but the two also enjoyed baking together. On top of that, Hines made putting Young to bed at night her top priority. Adorable! Given just how close the two are, it stands to reason that Hines' response to her daughter moving away for college was similar to many moms — she was devastated. However, despite having a pretty down-to-earth relationship, Hines is a movie star with some pretty impressive connections ... so she hatched a plan to keep in touch. That entailed starting a business with Young.
Catherine is a college student and her mom's business partner
On one hand, Catherine Young lives a normal life, just like any other college student. That was important to her famous mom, who told Morning Honey, "She's growing up and needs to move out and be on her own." Nevertheless, Cheryl Hines felt a pang at not being under the same roof anymore — and when she came up with something that could keep them as close while also providing her daughter with an income, it was too good an idea to pass up. "I asked her if we could start a company together. We decided on Hines + Young," she shared with the outlet.
Today, the mother and daughter's environmentally-friendly brand includes soaps, fragrances, candles, and body creams. As for the rationale behind the business, it seems that's paid off, too. In an Instagram post, Young gushed over the opportunity to work with her mom. "So grateful to have created this amazing brand with my incredible mother and best friend," she wrote, alongside a series of her and Hines cuddling up, doing their skincare and posing together.
Other than going to college and running a business with her mama, Young still enjoys the glitz and glam; she even accompanies Hines to red-carpet events from time to time. We'd make a joke about Hines not wanting to be pictured with RFK Jr. over their differing political views, but the truth is this mother-daughter duo have always loved each other's company and enjoying some of the finer things in life — all while having a very normal, down-to-earth relationship. We've got to say, we love it for them!