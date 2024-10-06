Cheryl Hines' Daughter Catherine Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life

When it comes to Cheryl Hines' family, there's no question that we tend to hear about her controversial husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. more than anybody else. However, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star is also a proud mom to daughter Catherine Rose Young — and she's all grown up!

Longtime fans of Hines will likely remember hearing the actor gush over her little girl, her daughter with ex-husband with husband Paul Young, over the years. Back in 2010, she told People about how she and her mini-me (yup, Hines' daughter looks just like the actor) spent time together, and let's just say, it was giving mother-daughter goals. Hines shared that Young absolutely had a taste for glitz and glam, and in addition to going all-out whenever her school had a free-dress day in lieu of uniforms, her daughter also had quite the penchant for Hollywood lingo. "The other day we were doing something together, and she said, 'Let's take five!' She's got a little bit of showbiz in her blood, I'm afraid," Hines said.

That said, it wasn't all glamour all the time. Hines also shared that they bonded over regular mother-daughter activities. For starters, there were fro-yo dates, but the two also enjoyed baking together. On top of that, Hines made putting Young to bed at night her top priority. Adorable! Given just how close the two are, it stands to reason that Hines' response to her daughter moving away for college was similar to many moms — she was devastated. However, despite having a pretty down-to-earth relationship, Hines is a movie star with some pretty impressive connections ... so she hatched a plan to keep in touch. That entailed starting a business with Young.