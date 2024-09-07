RFK Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines' Confusing Political Views, Explained

Despite their opposing political views, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines have managed to stay together by learning to respect each other's opinions and work through their differences. RFK Jr. once told The New York Times that he even offered to fake a split from Hines to shield her from public ridicule, but Hines shut that down, deciding it wasn't necessary. Instead, the couple have navigated their disagreements on their own terms, with plenty of open communication.

"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," she explained to Fox News. "We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way.'"

Still, while Hines may not be fully on board with all of RFK Jr.'s political decisions, she's surprisingly open to the idea of being first lady — if it ever comes to that. "If you're asking me, 'Has this been my dream, to be first lady?' I would say, 'No.' But if someone said to me: 'Guess what? You're going to be first lady tomorrow,' I would say, 'Great. Let's do it. I can't wait to see what this looks like,'" she confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. "When I look at it like that, I think, 'Wow, what an extraordinary situation.' And if that's what life hands you, then you accept it and experience it for everything it has to offer."