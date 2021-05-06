Why This Kiss Between Kamala Harris And Doug Emhoff Is Causing A Stir

Vice President Kamala Harris is less than four months into her tenure as the 46th vice president of the United States, and it seems that she's received moderately favorable reviews. But despite the ground-breaking and history-making strides she's taken since assuming office, it seems that the career politician is still under the same microscopic scrutiny her predecessors have previously been subjected to. The most recent example? A kiss shared with her husband (and first-ever second gentleman) Douglas Emhoff.

While a kiss between a couple that has been together since 2013 isn't the first thing any given reader would think as newsworthy, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes it otherwise so. So why, exactly, has an off-the-cuff moment of PDA between the vice president and her partner made headlines? And what does it mean within the larger context of COVID-19 and the vaccination rollout? Keep on reading after the jump to find out.