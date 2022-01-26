Cheryl Hines Addresses Backlash Over Husband RFK Jr.'s Controversial Comments
Sometimes family members aren't always on the same page when it comes to personal opinions. Take former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump for instance. In 2018, Donald decided to make it his personal mission to embarrass basketball star LeBron James on Twitter. "Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do," Trump said in a now-deleted tweet (via AZ Central). Typically not-outspoken Melania released a rare statement per The Washington Post, proclaiming, "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."
Political figure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an extreme anti-vaxxer, despite his other famous family's collective views. In 2018, Kennedy Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, denounced his views to The Guardian in an op-ed. "Failure to take vaccines puts people's lives at risk. It not only impacts the person who refuses the jab but imperils the community at large," Kerry said. "I love Bobby. I think he's just completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous." Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Maeve Kennedy Mckean also all came together to write a piece for Politico against Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine rhetoric in 2019.
However, after RFK Jr. made some very anti-Semitic commentary during his anti-vax rally in Washington, D.C on January 23, his family's disapproval isn't the only thing he's facing. His wife, actor Cheryl Hines, wasn't happy at all with his inappropriate speech.
Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr. 'differ on many current issues'
It seems that actor Cheryl Hines is trying to separate herself from her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s insensitive comments at an anti-vax rally, which compared the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate to the Holocaust. "My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive," Hines tweeted. "The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own." Hines is the star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," opposite creator, show-writer, and co-star Larry David, who was raised Jewish.
Hines also responded to and agreed with several comments pressing her to further denounce her husband's viewpoints. "My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues," Hines tweeted. Even though Hines and Kennedy Jr. have been married since 2014, they definitely have proven that they don't always see eye-to-eye.
In December 2021, Hines and Kennedy Jr. hosted a star-studded holiday party, which required guests to either come vaccinated or tested for Covid-19, according to The Guardian. This was an odd request, due to Kennedy Jr.'s staunch views on being proudly anti-vaccinations. However, Kennedy Jr. blamed Hines for her party requirement and claimed, "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," per Yahoo.