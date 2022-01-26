Cheryl Hines Addresses Backlash Over Husband RFK Jr.'s Controversial Comments

Sometimes family members aren't always on the same page when it comes to personal opinions. Take former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump for instance. In 2018, Donald decided to make it his personal mission to embarrass basketball star LeBron James on Twitter. ​​"Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do," Trump said in a now-deleted tweet (via AZ Central). Typically not-outspoken Melania released a rare statement per The Washington Post, proclaiming, "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation."

Political figure Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an extreme anti-vaxxer, despite his other famous family's collective views. In 2018, Kennedy Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, denounced his views to The Guardian in an op-ed. "Failure to take vaccines puts people's lives at risk. It not only impacts the person who refuses the jab but imperils the community at large," Kerry said. "I love Bobby. I think he's just completely wrong on this issue and very dangerous." Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph P. Kennedy II, and Maeve Kennedy Mckean also all came together to write a piece for Politico against Kennedy Jr.'s anti-vaccine rhetoric in 2019.

However, after RFK Jr. made some very anti-Semitic commentary during his anti-vax rally in Washington, D.C on January 23, his family's disapproval isn't the only thing he's facing. His wife, actor Cheryl Hines, wasn't happy at all with his inappropriate speech.