Heath Ledger's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details
When acclaimed actor Heath Ledger suddenly died in 2008, shockwaves rocked not only the film industry but the world at large. His autopsy report? It unmasked some truly unsettling details.
The charming heartthrob from Perth was on an upward trajectory in his career — he had been nominated for his first Academy Award in 2005 for his role in "Brokeback Mountain" and was inching closely to a directing career. Ledger had recently completed directing a music video for Modest Mouse and had hinted at wanting to take on bigger projects.
Ledger's shocking death was surrounded by controversy and gossip, leading to many secrets being discovered in the wake of his passing. Tabloids were in a frenzy when he was found deceased in his New York apartment by his masseuse. Controversy only increased when it leaked that the masseuse called actress Mary-Kate Olsen before reaching out to first responders. Although it was ultimately decided there was no foul play in the actor's death, it still took weeks for the official autopsy report to come out. The report unveiled a grim narrative: a man with legally prescribed medications, who tragically succumbed to an accidental overdose.
Heath Ledger died from acute intoxication
After the release of this autopsy, there were many misconceptions about Heath Ledger's death. According to The Guardian, it was revealed in the report that "The Patriot" actor had suffered from an accidental overdose brought on by medication that had been legally prescribed to him. "Heath Ledger died as the result of acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam and doxylamine," Ellen Borakove, the spokeswoman for the medical examiner, said at the time. This list of pills is better known as follows: OxyContin, Vicodin, Valium, Restoril, Xanax, and Unisom.
Leading up to his passing, the actor had recently split from his ex, actress Michelle Williams, which allowed gossip outlets to run wild with speculation. This breakup might have impacted Ledger's ability to successfully get a good night's sleep, which led to him pursuing antidepressants and sleep aids. "Last week I probably slept an average of two hours a night," the actor previously told The New York Times. "I couldn't stop thinking. My body was exhausted, and my mind was still going."
However, this led many to assume the actor had overindulged on purpose — something his family has vehemently denied. Ledger's father, Kim Ledger, released a statement through a publicist in 2008 stating, "While no medications were taken in excess, we learned today the combination of doctor-prescribed drugs proved lethal for our boy. Heath's accidental death serves as a caution to the hidden dangers of combining prescription medication, even at low dosage." Heath leaves behind his daughter, Matilda, whom Michelle Williams is, understandably, keeping out of the public eye.