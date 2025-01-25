The Tragedy That Changed Hallmark Star Niall Matter's Life Forever

Niall Matter may have made a name for himself as an actor, but his journey started a world away from the small screen. Raised on a dairy farm in a family of oil riggers, the "Eureka" alum spent his early years undertaking manual work. That was until the Hallmark star survived a serious accident that nearly cost him his life. That's when he decided to turn his focus to acting. While the decision may sound like a complete 180-turn for a rural Canadian bred for blue-collar work, Matter had been investing in his artistic abilities for years.

Matter signed up for a drama class when he was 13 after a teacher suggested it. A typical sports-loving teenager, he initially laughed the advice off but ultimately believed it would be an easy credit. "I didn't think drama was a joke," he told the Ottawa Citizen in 2007. "I just never thought of me performing in front of people." But his talents needed no time to shine through. In 1999, the year he graduated, Matter won best actor in a local drama championship.

He loved every second spent onstage. Offstage, however, Matter was prone to getting into trouble. At a loss, his parents sent him off to the oilfield with his grandfather for three months. "It knocked the attitude right out of me," he admitted. But he enjoyed the work and saw in it an opportunity to fund his acting ambitions. Matter kept going back until he joined the list of Hallmark stars whose lives changed following a near-death experience.