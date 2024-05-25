Hallmark Stars Who Have Had Near-Death Experiences

A brush with death is a plot device that occasionally pops up in Hallmark movies, and, as it turns out, several of the network's stars have come terrifyingly close to meeting a character you're not likely to see in any of their feel-good movies: the Grim Reaper.

In film, a near-death experience can help drive a narrative by suddenly giving a character a new lease on life. Or, in the Hallmark universe, it can give a protagonist a temp job as an angel tasked with spreading holiday cheer. The movies "Christmas Magic" and "A Heavenly Christmas" both play with this trope. Near-fatal accidents are also a good way to trap a city gal in a small town, where she is force-fed holiday cheer by its festive residents until she becomes one of them. This is (sort of) what happens to Mira Sorvino's character in "A Christmas to Remember."

Here in the real world, near-death experiences don't always come with the soothing balm of a blossoming romance (or the perfect cup of hot cocoa). However, they can still impact people in profound ways that they view as beneficial. Fans have had to say farewell to far too many Hallmark actors, but they can find comfort in knowing that some of the channel's stars have cheated death and lived to tell the tale.