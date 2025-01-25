We Barely Recognized Lori Loughlin Without Makeup

Few '90s-era TV stars could hold a candle to actor Lori Loughlin at the height of her career, but what does she look like when she's not wearing a full face of makeup? Wait, though. Before we dissect the beauty transformation of Loughlin, let's foray into her beauty routine, which has kept her looking fresh-faced for decades. "There's no magic here!" the "Full House" star admitted to Good Housekeeping in 2017. "I wear SPF, moisturize, and wash my face before bed." She continued, "I treat myself to facials now, but even when I couldn't afford to do that, I'd get scrubs and masks from the drugstore."

The next year, Loughlin spoke with ET about her beauty routine, stressing the importance of a smart approach to self care. "I think it's being overall smart and taking care of yourself," the star shared about aging gracefully. "I don't get excessive sun, I get rest, I eat right. I think it's really important." But she also lets her skin breathe between makeup applications, a lesson she passed on to daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli. "I always say to my [daughters], 'Don't go to sleep with makeup on!' Let your skin breathe when it can." she added. "You're taking care of your skin. You're using sunblock. You are drinking water and that you get rest."

While it's clear that Loughlin's beauty knowledge has ultimately paid off, she looks a little different when she washes off her makeup.