We Barely Recognized Lori Loughlin Without Makeup
Few '90s-era TV stars could hold a candle to actor Lori Loughlin at the height of her career, but what does she look like when she's not wearing a full face of makeup? Wait, though. Before we dissect the beauty transformation of Loughlin, let's foray into her beauty routine, which has kept her looking fresh-faced for decades. "There's no magic here!" the "Full House" star admitted to Good Housekeeping in 2017. "I wear SPF, moisturize, and wash my face before bed." She continued, "I treat myself to facials now, but even when I couldn't afford to do that, I'd get scrubs and masks from the drugstore."
The next year, Loughlin spoke with ET about her beauty routine, stressing the importance of a smart approach to self care. "I think it's being overall smart and taking care of yourself," the star shared about aging gracefully. "I don't get excessive sun, I get rest, I eat right. I think it's really important." But she also lets her skin breathe between makeup applications, a lesson she passed on to daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli. "I always say to my [daughters], 'Don't go to sleep with makeup on!' Let your skin breathe when it can." she added. "You're taking care of your skin. You're using sunblock. You are drinking water and that you get rest."
While it's clear that Loughlin's beauty knowledge has ultimately paid off, she looks a little different when she washes off her makeup.
Lori Loughlin looked a bit stressed without makeup
In 2019, paparazzi caught Lori Loughlin walking to her car after a yoga session. In an X17online video, Loughlin wore a ponytail and zero makeup as she ducked the pap's questions. Although the pap only managed a few close-up shots, the star looked way less glittering than normal, which is usually how it goes post-workout. Also? This all happened while the "When Calls the Heart" star was smack-dab in the middle of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, for which she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli faced jail time after illegally scheming to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. So, glam probably wasn't high on her priority list at the time.
Loughlin has since found herself on the other side of the legal system in Amazon Prime's "On Call," playing a cop with a few rough edges. Her hardened exterior isn't only present in her terse dialogue and emotional guardedness, but also her outward appearance. "I was game for anything. When I first showed up, they were like, 'Your highlights are going to go,' and I was like, 'Fine,'" she shared with ET in January 2025. Describing her transformation, Loughlin continued, "No makeup, dark hair, pulled back, uniform, and just very raw. And I jumped at the chance, I was so excited." Of course, "no makeup" on TV usually still includes makeup to some degree, but there's no denying her character is more muted than her real-life self.