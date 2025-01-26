Chip And Joanna Gaines' Lives Off-Camera Are Beyond Lavish
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines captured the hearts of HGTV fans with their friendly, down-to-earth personalities, and many may not know that the couple is worth $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. They gained popularity with their renovation show "Fixer Upper" and were able to grow their empire. But prior to that, they were dirt poor. "I remember when we first got married the only money we had was what was in Chip's pocket. He always had a wad of cash, but we were broke. If I needed to go grocery shopping it's whatever was in his pocket. That's how we paid the bills," Joanna revealed to People.
After their "Fixer Upper" debut in 2014, Chip and Joanna opened a bigger version of their original Magnolia store, as well as their bakery, Silos Baking Co. Things just grew from there, and now the Gaineses own a network, making them two of the most successful HGTV stars to date. Despite their low-key personas, Chip and Joanna live quite a lavish lifestyle, and it's clear they're not afraid to spend their hard-earned money.
Chip and Joanna Gaines live on a 40-acre property
As home renovators, it makes sense that Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines live in the best possible house they can afford near their business. In 2012, they bought a home in Crawford, Texas, that needed a lot of love. It was a huge undertaking that was featured in Season 1 of "Fixer Upper," and the old farmhouse was completely overhauled. "Every space in this house has been reconfigured. What was once the living room is now the master bedroom. What was once the kitchen is now a guest bedroom ... What was once the master bathroom is now the kitchen. What was once the kitchen is now the bunk room," Joanna shared with HGTV.
The Gaineses renovated the house into a sprawling space with a bright, open floor plan that's perfect for their family of seven. Features included a brand-new kitchen with white cabinets and a wooden hood over the stainless steel stove. The couple also built a coffee bar in a little nook of the house and added a craft room in the attic. The outside is just as impressive, with a greenhouse and garden where the family grows their own vegetables. The property is definitely a far cry from their first 800-square-foot house, which Joanna described as "dumpy" and bad-smelling in an Instagram post. "Small house or big, rich or poor — own the space you live in and love what you have," she advised fans.
Chip and Joanna Gaines throw their kids elaborate birthday parties
With five kids, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have their hands full with all those birthday celebrations, but the couple never drops the ball when it comes to throwing them bashes. In January, Joanna shared an Instagram reel of the breathtaking decor inside their house for her daughter Emma Kay's 15th birthday. It included pink balloons, a peony centerpiece, and a table full of wrapped gifts "She gets her drivers permit tomorrow... How is our baby girl already 15? Emmie Kay is JOY. She is FUN. She is ever so LOVELY. What a gift she is to our family. Happy Birthday EK!" she gushed.
The Gaineses went over the top for their son Crew as well in June 2024 with an awesome dinosaur-themed birthday party for him and his friends. "SIX years old! He asked for a 'Dino fossil dig and kite' party," Joanna announced on Instagram. For the party, she decorated with balloons in shades of green and little plastic dinosaurs. The kids then received their own mini "dig site" where they could scrounge for fossils, and they later flew kites on the 40-acre lot. Pretty cool for a 6-year-old's birthday party!
Chip and Joanna Gaines sold their Magnolia house for around $1 million
One of Chip and Joanna Gaines' most iconic houses was their Magnolia House near Waco, Texas, which they used as a bed and breakfast in 2016. The charming farmhouse was featured in Season 3 of "Fixer Upper," where the couple redid the 19th-century estate to put in a more modern kitchen and gave the dining room an open, airy feel with lots of white shiplap. For the living room, Chip and Joanna took down an entire wall and installed a cozy reading area with a built-in bookcase. The finished house boasted five bedrooms that could sleep a total of eight people and allowed guests to feel at home with fully stocked bathrooms while visiting Texas.
Sadly, Chip and Joanna decided to let go of their bed and breakfast and put the Magnolia House up for sale in September 2023 for $995,000, Taste of Country reported. The property was bought just two months later for an undisclosed amount, but we're betting the Gaineses got their asking price, if not more.
Chip and Joanna Gaines go on exotic trips
Although Chip and Joanna Gaines have a busy schedule, they make sure to take the time for a nice family vacay. While they take quick trips around the country from time to time, the couple splurged on an exotic trip to St. Lucia in August 2024. "Fun in the St Lucia sun," Joanna posted on Instagram while sharing a video of their kids snorkeling in the clear blue water and ziplining through the forest. A fan was lucky enough to get a glimpse of the HGTV stars and replied, "We were at Sugar Beach at the same time as you and saw your sweet family several times but didn't want to bother you! Your family seems so down to earth and kind."
The previous year, the Gaineses took their family to South Korea, where Joanna's mother hails from. "For years, my mother has talked about taking her three daughters to Seoul, Korea when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. And for years, that's all it was — a dream we'd talk about in that 'maybe, someday' way we all do when something feels just a little out of reach," Joanna shared. She revealed that 24 of their family members joined them, and her reel shows them enjoying the local food and visiting the cherry trees. Joanna wrote, "Somehow, connecting with my mom's past made my own story feel more complete. Feeling grateful for every moment this trip gave us."
Chip and Joanna Gaines run multiple businesses
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines started from humble beginnings before their HGTV fame with just one business and a dream. Prior to appearing in "Fixer Upper," they began their Magnolia empire with their real estate business, which they opened in 2007. Aside from their Waco office, Magnolia Reality can be found all over Texas, including big hubs like Dallas and Austin.
The Gaineses soon expanded their Magnolia empire with a small antique shop in Waco, Texas, and rebuilt the brand in 2015 to make the store bigger and better. Dubbed Magnolia Silos, the large storefront includes a home goods store, a souvenir shop, and an accessories store. The area is a tourist attraction, with many fans making trips out there just to enjoy the sights. "We've gotten to where 20,000 to 30,000 people a week come to Waco, Texas, to either visit the Silos or see one of our projects, and it's just mind-boggling," Chip stated on "Today." Chip and Joanna don't only have a foothold in real estate. They also own the lifestyle magazine Magnolia Journal, as well as their cable network. According to a source, the Magnolia brand is valued at $750,000, per OK! Not bad for a couple who was once struggling to pay their bills.