​​Chip And Joanna Gaines' Lives Off-Camera Are Beyond Lavish

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines captured the hearts of HGTV fans with their friendly, down-to-earth personalities, and many may not know that the couple is worth $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. They gained popularity with their renovation show "Fixer Upper" and were able to grow their empire. But prior to that, they were dirt poor. "I remember when we first got married the only money we had was what was in Chip's pocket. He always had a wad of cash, but we were broke. If I needed to go grocery shopping it's whatever was in his pocket. That's how we paid the bills," Joanna revealed to People.

After their "Fixer Upper" debut in 2014, Chip and Joanna opened a bigger version of their original Magnolia store, as well as their bakery, Silos Baking Co. Things just grew from there, and now the Gaineses own a network, making them two of the most successful HGTV stars to date. Despite their low-key personas, Chip and Joanna live quite a lavish lifestyle, and it's clear they're not afraid to spend their hard-earned money.