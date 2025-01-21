Carrie Underwood's Weird Behavior Towards Kamala Harris Has Everyone Talking
Carrie Underwood's list of controversies grew when it was announced that she was set to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 after being silent about her political beliefs for years. The moment has come and gone, and there is again buzz over her appearance. This time, it's because she seemingly snubbed Kamala Harris. As shared by CBS News on TikTok, after singing "America the Beautiful, Underwood showed her shady side when she walked by the former veep without acknowledging her. She then proceeded to shake Joe Biden and Donald Trump's hands, which earned her many a side-eye.
@cbsnews
Country star Carrie Underwood sings "America the Beautiful" at President Trump's inauguration, shortly after the conclusion of his inaugural address. Underwood encouraged others in attendance to join her. #carrieunderwood #inaugurationday
The moment did not go unnoticed by viewers, and many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their outrage. "Carrie Underwood shook everyone's hand except Kamala's. If it were Hilary, I'd understand, but this has a weird hint of racism to it that I don't like it," an X user tweeted. Another shared, "The way Carrie underwood didn't acknowledge Kamala Harris like do you need that." One Harris supporter wrote, "It's ok, Kamala did not need to shake the hand of someone filled with hate. Now we can add @carrieunderwood to the list of people that are two faced! But it's karma that your performance was HORRIBLE, god knew you ain't no good lol."
Perhaps Underwood was flustered from the technical mishap that forced her to sing the patriotic song a cappella, but the word on the street is that the "Before He Cheats" singer was unhappy prior to the performance for an unrelated reason.
Carrie Underwood reportedly had a meltdown after her inauguration performance
Carrie Underwood's performance at Donald Trump's inauguration was anything but smooth, as she started off on a shaky note. As reported by the New York Post, the musical track failed to play and the country crooner was forced to stand there in silence awkwardly for about one minute before she made the decision to sing "America the Beautiful" a cappella. "You know the words — help me out here," Underwood told the crowd before she started singing.
The musical glitch wasn't the only thing Underwood had to overcome. According to the Daily Mail, she was unhappy about not having a stage to perform on like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga did at previous presidential inaugurations. "Carrie was dissatisfied with her performance at the event, primarily due to the limited space she was given, which left her feeling cramped and uncomfortable ... She felt as if she was ushered in and out and had a mini hissy fit afterwards," a source shared. The unnamed person added, "She is used to playing at massive venues with a stage to herself. She was not given a stage or a platform even. She felt like she was literally just in a room with people all around her and a microphone. This threw off the acoustics." It's safe to say that this wasn't Underwood's best performance, and Kamala Harris supporters aren't going to let her forget it anytime soon.