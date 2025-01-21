Carrie Underwood's Weird Behavior Towards Kamala Harris Has Everyone Talking

Carrie Underwood's list of controversies grew when it was announced that she was set to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20 after being silent about her political beliefs for years. The moment has come and gone, and there is again buzz over her appearance. This time, it's because she seemingly snubbed Kamala Harris. As shared by CBS News on TikTok, after singing "America the Beautiful, Underwood showed her shady side when she walked by the former veep without acknowledging her. She then proceeded to shake Joe Biden and Donald Trump's hands, which earned her many a side-eye.

@cbsnews Country star Carrie Underwood sings "America the Beautiful" at President Trump's inauguration, shortly after the conclusion of his inaugural address. Underwood encouraged others in attendance to join her. #carrieunderwood #inaugurationday ♬ original sound – cbsnews

The moment did not go unnoticed by viewers, and many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their outrage. "Carrie Underwood shook everyone's hand except Kamala's. If it were Hilary, I'd understand, but this has a weird hint of racism to it that I don't like it," an X user tweeted. Another shared, "The way Carrie underwood didn't acknowledge Kamala Harris like do you need that." One Harris supporter wrote, "It's ok, Kamala did not need to shake the hand of someone filled with hate. Now we can add @carrieunderwood to the list of people that are two faced! But it's karma that your performance was HORRIBLE, god knew you ain't no good lol."

Perhaps Underwood was flustered from the technical mishap that forced her to sing the patriotic song a cappella, but the word on the street is that the "Before He Cheats" singer was unhappy prior to the performance for an unrelated reason.