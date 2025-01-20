Controversies That Have Rocked Carrie Underwood's Reputation

Carrie Underwood is a country music singer who rose to fame on "American Idol." She won the fourth season of the singing competition show, and her career took off — she has one of the most distinct voices in music. She has won dozens of awards, including eight Grammys, and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite her success, Underwood has been at the center of quite a few controversies that have challenged her as a person and rocked her reputation. In 2025, the "Before He Cheats" singer was named as one of the people who would be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration, which sent some folks into a tailspin. Though Underwood hasn't discussed politics publicly, many people believe that her January 20, 2025, performance of "America the Beautiful" indicates which side of the fence she sits on.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement obtained by AP. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she added. However, quite a few people have been completely turned off by the move — and that's just the latest controversy that has people questioning the entertainer.