Controversies That Have Rocked Carrie Underwood's Reputation
Carrie Underwood is a country music singer who rose to fame on "American Idol." She won the fourth season of the singing competition show, and her career took off — she has one of the most distinct voices in music. She has won dozens of awards, including eight Grammys, and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Despite her success, Underwood has been at the center of quite a few controversies that have challenged her as a person and rocked her reputation. In 2025, the "Before He Cheats" singer was named as one of the people who would be performing at Donald Trump's inauguration, which sent some folks into a tailspin. Though Underwood hasn't discussed politics publicly, many people believe that her January 20, 2025, performance of "America the Beautiful" indicates which side of the fence she sits on.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement obtained by AP. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she added. However, quite a few people have been completely turned off by the move — and that's just the latest controversy that has people questioning the entertainer.
She's facing backlash for her decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration
Being invited to perform during an inauguration was undoubtedly an honor, and it's one that Carrie Underwood gladly accepted. However, her decision has angered some fans and even some of her colleagues, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community. For example, country singer Kameron Ross told Out magazine that Underwood's participation in the inauguration of President Trump is "disheartening." Ross isn't the only celebrity who has spoken out, either. "The View" co-host Joy Behar also questioned Underwood's decision. "How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion?" Behar said on an episode of the morning talk show.
Some fans have also been speaking out about Underwood's performance, with many politicizing it and dragging Underwood along the way. Of course, she isn't the only performer set to take the stage at Trump's inauguration, though she's certainly one of the biggest. Other performers include Jason Aldean, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Kid Rock — none of whom have been shy about throwing their full support behind 45+47. It's so bad for Underwood, however, that some people have even threatened to boycott the upcoming season of "American Idol" because Underwood — who will serve as a judge — is taking part in the inauguration.
She liked a tweet about mask mandates, sending the internet into a frenzy
Carrie Underwood wasn't too outspoken during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were definitely signs that she was over the mandates. In August 2021, some social media users noticed that the "American Idol" winner liked a tweet posted by conservative podcaster Matt Walsh. Walsh called mask mandates for kids in school "cruel and indefensible," according to Billboard. Moreover, he called out authorities for sending kids to school "all day every day wearing muzzles like rabid dogs." The tweet appears to have been deleted.
Underwood also liked a post from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, whose executive order allowed parents to "opt their kids out of school mask mandates," per the Washington Post. Underwood's husband, now-retired hockey player Mike Fisher, was also a fan of the order, writing "thank you" in the comments section of the post. Underwood and Fisher, who are parents of two school-aged children, were put into the "anti-masker" bucket, and some people began to scrutinize Underwood, assuming that she was a Republican due to her stance. This undoubtedly alienated some of her fan base, many of whom supported the government's decisions in keeping the country safe and attempting to slow the spread of the virus.
She was sued over the Sunday Night Football theme song
In 2013, Carrie Underwood inked a huge deal with the NFL. The league tapped Underwood to take the "Sunday Night Football" reins from Faith Hill, becoming the voice of one of the most-watched nights in sports. The gig was right up Underwood's alley. "Growing up we didn't have cable or anything like that, so whatever was on TV was what we watched. Fortunately, that was a lot of football on Sundays," she told Yahoo! Entertainment, proving she was the right gal for the job. Most people recognize the original Sunday Night Football tune, but in 2018, Carrie Underwood gave it a facelift — blending elements of the classic song with a fresh, catchy twist to pump up fans for the games ahead. One person who wasn't hyped, however, was singer-songwriter Heidi Merrill.
In a lawsuit, Merrill claimed that she sent Underwood a song in 2017 that sounded very similar to "Game On." When the song came out, Merrill wasted little time getting a lawyer involved. "This is a blatant attempt by a celebrity singer to rip off other artists' work, and it won't be tolerated," attorney Sam P. Israel told CNN. Fortunately for Underwood and her team, the lawsuit was dropped a couple of months later. However, being accused of stealing someone else's work isn't good for one's reputation.
She made headlines when she called out country music radio stations
Carrie Underwood isn't known for being outspoken, but in 2018, she had some things to say about the lack of female representation on country radio. "I feel like shutting that door on 'women don't want to hear women' because that's BS," Underwood told the "Women Want to Hear Women" podcast host Elaina Smith at the time. "These strong women who are super talented that totally deserve it are not getting the same opportunities," she added. The "Inside Your Heaven" singer went on to talk about bringing female acts on the road with her. "I'm not throwing anybody a bone by taking them out on tour with me. They deserve to be there, and they're gonna put on a great show," she said of girl group Maddie & Tae.
While Underwood had a valid point, headlines about her comments about the country music industry weren't too kind. "Carrie Underwood Slams Country Radio For A Lack Of Songs By Female Artists," Huff Post wrote. Other outlets accused the star of "calling out" country radio, which is partially true, but Underwood's comments weren't out of touch, nor were they disrespectful in any way. They did, however, shape her reputation as a powerful female performer in the industry. Not to mention, Underwood owes a lot to country music radio, the very platform that helped shape her successful career.
She slipped & fell on her icy stairs and people thought she was covering something up
In November 2017, Carrie Underwood suffered injuries when she slipped and fell on some stairs outside her house. The fall left her pretty banged up, and she ended up breaking her wrist and needing 40 stitches in her face. "It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life," she said in a letter that she posted for her exclusive fan club, according to Today. The "American Idol" alum underwent surgery on her wrist and stayed in hiding for quite some time. She openly admitted that she was worried about how she looked and how her face would heal.
It didn't take long for some people to start speculating about Underwood's accident, and many accused her of covering up a plastic surgery procedure. In an interview with Redbook that was published in August 2018, Underwood was asked about the rumors. "I'm on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better," she told the outlet, adding, "I try not to worry too much about it."
She had a controversial take on kids going back to school
Carrie Underwood raised some eyebrows with a remark she made about kids heading back to school following summer break. "My advice to parents sending their children back to school is mimosas on the first day ... I love all the time I get to spend with them, but I also love when they just go to school for just a little bit so mama can have a mimosa and, like, mop the floor, you know?" she said in an interview with SiriusXM. While Underwood may have tried to be relatable, her comments actually angered some moms. The reason? Some felt that Underwood lacked an idea of what it's like to be a normal working mom, running a household and being stressed all the time. This may be partially true, given that Underwood is a celebrity — and a very wealthy celebrity at that.
The comments section of SiriusXM's Instagram video quickly filled up with people who weren't too happy about Underwood's back-to-school advice. "Must be nice.....the majority of us will be working. This post is so out of touch with the reality of most families," one Instagram user wrote. "She's a sweet soul and this was intended to be cute and lighthearted but... sigh... it's just... very out of touch in more ways than one," another comment read.
Some fans were unhappy to hear that she's going to be a judge on American Idol
When Carrie Underwood was announced as the person replacing Katy Perry as a judge on "American Idol," people had very mixed reactions. Some people didn't think that Underwood was the right choice and that the show, fearing it would lean more into country music. "I have nothing against Carrie but two country judges is ridiculous. They are going to lose viewers including me," one person commented on a Reddit regarding the move. "Carrie will not be able to give criticism. She seems incapable of being anything other than sugar sweet," another wrote. That latter comment seems to be a theme among longtime viewers of "Idol," many of whom felt that the judges need to be tough enough to give hopefuls the feedback they deserve.
A writer at Screenrant did a whole Op-Ed on Underwood's new role, pointing out that the singer doesn't have what it takes to get the tough side of the job done. "I think that Carrie's kind demeanor is going to make it very difficult for her to be completely honest with the contestants," Lorianne Palinkas wrote. Palinkas also thinks that Underwood might sacrifice her "kind demeanor" on the show and could alienate some fans.
Her rumored feud with Hilary Duff has put some people off
Another thing that has totally rocked Carrie Underwood's reputation is the rumor that she and Hilary Duff don't like each other. If Duff, a cherished Disney star and all-around sweetheart, doesn't like Underwood, that means something, right? Mind you, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the rumored feud, but let's dive in, shall we? Rumors of an Underwood-Duff feud began when their husbands played on the same hockey team in 2007. Duff's now-ex, Mike Comrie, and Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher, both played center for the Ottawa Senators. When the women would attend games, some fans noticed that they didn't really talk to each other. Some fans went so far as to say that Duff "refused" to interact with Underwood, despite the two women seemingly having so much in common.
So, what gives? In 2011, Duff made a joke about Underwood that seemed to suggest that the two women don't hate one another. "I'm a little envious of [Carrie] right now because [Mike] just got traded to Nashville. Like, 'Really?' I'm like, 'Come on! I'll take San Jose, I'll take any place closer than Pittsburgh,'" she told Today. For some fans, that wasn't enough evidence to prove that the two women were cool with one another, which only makes Underwood look bad — because, let's face it, everyone loves Duff; she even has twice the Instagram following as Underwood to prove it.
Her personality has been called into question
Most people don't know how celebrities act behind closed doors, but there have been plenty of rumors that Underwood is among Hollywood's most arrogant celebrities. In 2007, for example, someone wrote a LiveJournal about a friend meeting Underwood, calling her "real arrogant" and saying that the way Underwood acted was a letdown. And while that may just be one person's take, that's not the only time that Underwood's reputation has been called into question. In fact, The Talko included Underwood on their list of celebrities who are "secretly mean." Yikes.
The Talko isn't the only outlet that has called Underwood out, either. The Things also reported that Underwood has been known to turn her "nose up at other celebs," with some speculation that she hasn't exactly been too nice to other entertainers. The outlet also suggests that Underwood tends to have a sharp tongue and accuses her of lashing out at people backstage during her shows. Of course, we have no idea if this is true or not, but reports like these don't help anyone build a good reputation.
Carrie's role in the Sound of Music'was trashed
Carrie Underwood faced a great deal of backlash when she inked a deal to appear as Maria von Trapp in the "Sound of Music Live!" which aired on NBC in 2013. Underwood took on the iconic role originally portrayed by Julie Andrews, but many were upset that she was the choice for the lead role. "It's just upsetting that this could potentially be the final broadcast of our story," Myles von Trapp Derbyshire, the great-grandson of Maria von Trapp, told ABC News. "Although her voice is amazing, she doesn't have acting experience...It's just the overall image, she's a country star, she won American Idol, she's very public in kind of a tabloid way," he added. The name that was floated for the role was Anne Hathaway, but producers went with Underwood.
As the show was airing, Kym Karath, who played Gretl Von Trapp in the original film, took to Twitter (now X) to react — and she didn't sugar-coat her feelings. "Mystified & disappointed so far by SOM special. So far only happy with Stephen Moyer," she wrote. "Must admit some scenes are actually painful to watch," she continued, adding, "Love Carrie Underwood but this role is just not right for her. She is lovely her voice is beautiful but acting is wrong."