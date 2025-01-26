Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVega Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Hallmark alum Alexa PenaVega is a documented beauty enthusiast, which means her makeup-free face is no secret (but we'll get to that a little later). Over the years, Alexa — whose marriage to Carlos PenaVega has captivated fans for years — has invited fans on her journey as she's tried out various beauty procedures, many of which haven't required makeup. In December 2021, she posted a video of her "lip-brushing" appointment. In the Instagram caption, she explained that the tattooing procedure artificially restored color, naturally lost in time, to her pout. "So I did this," she shared, adding, "It's not filler. There isn't any plumping involved. It's literally just putting color back onto your lips."
This isn't Alexa's only beauty hack that doesn't require makeup, either. On her verified Facebook account, the "Spy Kids" alum admitted to the clever trick she uses when she wants to look polished and put together without resorting to makeup (or, like, spending her cash on a makeup artist). "It doesn't matter how much makeup I have on, my hair is what transforms my face," Alexa said in the video. While grabbing tendrils of her hair, the star added, "So, particularly these pieces in the front — if I take these and fix them, I don't even have to do my makeup. It changes everything." She continued, "Zero makeup. I feel like this totally transforms my face. Just focusing on those front pieces."
When Alexa isn't hacking her beauty routine, she's letting her natural beauty shine completely on its own — and she looks very different with no makeup.
Alexa PenaVega makes car selfies look good
Alexa PenaVega's press looks are fabulously glamorous — make no mistake about it. When the star is all dolled up, you can usually expect to see her dressed to the nines and wearing a coat or two of precisely applied cosmetics. Of course, we mean all the essential products and, depending on the day, a little highlight, blush, and probably eyeliner, too — similar to what she rocked in her AT&T Stadium interview with reporter Chanel Young in December 2024. Other days, her makeup is usually dictated by whatever film she's promoting or just her mood for a particular day, but there are times when the beloved Hallmark leading lady goes makeup-free, deciding instead to rely on her natural beauty.
For example, in January 2014, the actor posted a makeup-free selfie that she took during a day spent with a friend. In the photo (above), the star, pictured from the shoulders up, can be seen flashing her shining smile to the camera while wearing a beanie over her gorgeous curly mane. De-glammed, Alexa, who was in her mid-20s at the time, looked less like a famous actor and more like the everyday pretty girl you'd run across in your neighborhood. Going makeup-free also allowed Alexa's gorgeous freckles time to shine. As for the occasion? She and the unnamed friend were getting a surprise together for her husband, Carlos PenaVega. "No makeup no filter ... Getting los' Christmas surprise ready! Promise is still wearing her gloves!!!" she captioned the Facebook post.