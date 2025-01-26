Hallmark Star Alexa PenaVega Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Hallmark alum Alexa PenaVega is a documented beauty enthusiast, which means her makeup-free face is no secret (but we'll get to that a little later). Over the years, Alexa — whose marriage to Carlos PenaVega has captivated fans for years — has invited fans on her journey as she's tried out various beauty procedures, many of which haven't required makeup. In December 2021, she posted a video of her "lip-brushing" appointment. In the Instagram caption, she explained that the tattooing procedure artificially restored color, naturally lost in time, to her pout. "So I did this," she shared, adding, "It's not filler. There isn't any plumping involved. It's literally just putting color back onto your lips."

This isn't Alexa's only beauty hack that doesn't require makeup, either. On her verified Facebook account, the "Spy Kids" alum admitted to the clever trick she uses when she wants to look polished and put together without resorting to makeup (or, like, spending her cash on a makeup artist). "It doesn't matter how much makeup I have on, my hair is what transforms my face," Alexa said in the video. While grabbing tendrils of her hair, the star added, "So, particularly these pieces in the front — if I take these and fix them, I don't even have to do my makeup. It changes everything." She continued, "Zero makeup. I feel like this totally transforms my face. Just focusing on those front pieces."

When Alexa isn't hacking her beauty routine, she's letting her natural beauty shine completely on its own — and she looks very different with no makeup.