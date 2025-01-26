The Sad Reality Of King Charles' Connection With Archie And Lilibet

King Charles may not seem like the world's best granddad, but he's surprisingly doting when it comes to his five grandchildren — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet. Balancing his royal duties and family time isn't exactly easy, but Charles reportedly makes an effort to stay present. That said, his bond with Archie and Lilibet is practically non-existent, unsurprisingly due to Prince Harry's ongoing feud with the royal family.

Charles takes his grandparent duties seriously — a mindset passed down from his own grandmother. When Prince George was born, Wales Online noted how he gushed to a ladies circle, "It's a different part of your life. ... The great thing is to encourage them, show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. ... It is very important to create a bond when they are very young." Charles seems to have taken that advice to heart. According to the Daily Mail, he really does make an effort to form these connections. "Charles wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. There's so much love there," a source told the outlet. "Before, they were miles away from the Waleses but geographically they are now much closer so he can spend more time with them, and he's very glad."

The Wales kids — George, Charlotte, and Louis — definitely benefit from living a stone's throw from their grandpa. But Archie and Lilibet are halfway across the world, making visits tricky. Add Harry's grudge match with the royals, and Charles doesn't stand much of a chance with his California-based grandkids. And word on the street is he's pretty heartbroken about this setup.