Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Laura Ingraham's Inability To Close Her Lips Might Not Be What You Think

High-achieving Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been on her game and appearing on the small screen since the 1990s. Getting her start on MSNBC with her program "Watch It!" the conservative personality has worked hard to become one of Fox News' richest anchors. However, over the years some viewers have noticed a shift in her appearance, with many online wondering about the appearance of Ingraham's near-constant smile. Some have thrown around the theory that Ingraham has possibly had some plastic surgery performed on her face, especially since she doesn't often fully close her mouth, but "The Ingraham Angle" host has yet to speak publicly on the matter. Therefore, we at Nicki Swift reached out to an industry professional to exclusively get the scoop.

Our trusted expert, Dr. Joel Kopelman, is a board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in New York City. As such, he's often fielded questions regarding speculation about celebrities who've possibly had surgical enhancements. Whereas he, himself, has not treated Ingraham, his insights certainly can help paint a better picture of what work she might have gotten done. Here we'll dive in to see if plastic surgery is one of the many untold truths about Laura Ingraham.