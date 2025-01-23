Plastic Surgeon Tells Us Laura Ingraham's Inability To Close Her Lips Might Not Be What You Think
High-achieving Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been on her game and appearing on the small screen since the 1990s. Getting her start on MSNBC with her program "Watch It!" the conservative personality has worked hard to become one of Fox News' richest anchors. However, over the years some viewers have noticed a shift in her appearance, with many online wondering about the appearance of Ingraham's near-constant smile. Some have thrown around the theory that Ingraham has possibly had some plastic surgery performed on her face, especially since she doesn't often fully close her mouth, but "The Ingraham Angle" host has yet to speak publicly on the matter. Therefore, we at Nicki Swift reached out to an industry professional to exclusively get the scoop.
Our trusted expert, Dr. Joel Kopelman, is a board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in New York City. As such, he's often fielded questions regarding speculation about celebrities who've possibly had surgical enhancements. Whereas he, himself, has not treated Ingraham, his insights certainly can help paint a better picture of what work she might have gotten done. Here we'll dive in to see if plastic surgery is one of the many untold truths about Laura Ingraham.
Laura Ingraham just might have gotten a pretty good facelift
First, plastic surgery expert Dr. Joel Kopelman was quick to point out the glowing quality of Laura Ingraham's skin, saying that "recent photos suggest a smoother, more youthful appearance." Dr. Kopelman continued, "These changes could indicate a facelift," but he noted they might also simply be signs of less-invasive procedures such as laser resurfacing, chemical peels, or injectable fillers. Notably, her eyebrow position could indicate Ingraham underwent a facelift, or at the very least a brow lift, although according to Dr. Kopelman, the two typically are performed together because "lifting the brows and reducing forehead wrinkles [offers] a refreshed look."
However, the real puzzler is the strangely always-open mouth shape on Ingraham. Luckily, Dr. Kopelman doesn't believe that botched lip filler or any such type of tragedy has befallen Ingraham. Dr. Kopelman suggested that "lip fillers ... if not balanced, might create an unnatural fullness that affects how the lips rest." However, he noted her mouth shape might be due to other reasons. "It's also worth noting that non-surgical factors, like dental work or age-related changes in muscle tone, could contribute to this appearance," he said.
The surgeon also reminded us that "Sometimes, what seems surgical in nature may simply reflect personal habits or age-related shifts." For a woman of Ingraham's age, no matter what procedures she has or has not had done, she certainly looks youthful, refreshed, and upbeat.