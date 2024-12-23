The Richest Fox News Anchors Might Surprise You
It's not exactly surprising that Fox News' most recognizable anchors bring in some impressive paychecks. Even so, some of them have net worths so high we couldn't help but do a double-take. From impressive salaries to investments that bolstered their earnings in a very big way, let's get into it.
First up, Sean Hannity. The "Hannity" host's net worth is staggering, to say the least — though there is a major disparity when it comes to exact numbers. In 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth to be around $43 million. However, in December 2024, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Hannity's net worth was actually an eye-watering $250 million. It's possible the former didn't take into account Hannity's real estate investments, which Celebrity Net Worth estimated at a whopping $90 million. His portfolio is said to include over 870 properties, among which are apartment complexes and palatial private homes.
News of Hannity's sprawling property portfolio broke back in 2018, while Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was under investigation. As was widely reported at the time, Cohen's lawyer had been forced by a judge to name an anonymous client of Cohen's, and it turned out to be Hannity himself. The longtime Fox personality ended up confirming that he'd gotten legal advice regarding real estate (his investment of choice, he pointed out) from the attorney, and there was major backlash — not because he'd worked with Cohen, but because he'd never disclosed it, despite reporting on the embattled lawyer. Understandably, many of Hannity's Fox colleagues were reportedly furious over his lapse in integrity. However, the network publicly sided with him, and he never lost a paycheck over it. Plus, Hannity's investment properties were never in question either, meaning he's continued to make money from them in the years since.
Bret Baier is worth a massive amount as well
One untold truth of Bret Baier? He's worth a cool $70 million. Part of that is likely down to his many years on Fox — as fans of his will likely know, Baier joined the network way back in 1998, and per Celebrity Net Worth, in the years leading up to 2021, he was earning $7 million annually. Not bad in itself. However, the outlet claims that part of Baier's 2021 deal with Fox saw his paycheck increase dramatically, with him getting a whopping $20 million annually.
Like his longtime Fox colleague Sean Hannity, Baier has also made headlines for real estate, albeit in a very different way. In 2018, the journalist and his wife spent just over $5 million on a Washington, D.C., home, which they turned into a home befitting Jay Gatsby himself. A $25 million mortgage and several years later, in 2023, the couple put the home on the market for an astronomical $31.9 million. As many reports pointed out at the time, had someone put in an offer, it would have gone down as the highest-priced home sale in the city's history.
Unfortunately for Baier, he and his wife have had to drop their asking price from the original, and at the time of this writing, it's listed on the Heider website at just under $29 million. With another home in the city listed at $29.9 million, unless those sellers drop their asking price as well, Baier's home isn't in the running for the most expensive residential property anymore. Whether he and his wife are still able to make decent money on the deal is dependent on how much the construction cost. Either way, Baier still has an impressive paycheck to help cover it.
Laura Ingraham is worth $40 million
Coming in at third place is Laura Ingraham. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ingraham earns $15 million annually, contributing to an overall net worth of $40 million — not a paltry sum by any means, even if it is significantly lower than what Sean Hannity and Bret Baier get.
That Ingraham's salary is as high as it is may come as a surprise to some. After all, many will remember that back in 2018, Ingraham used X (then known as Twitter) to mock David Hogg — who had survived the Parkland shooting — for not getting into all the colleges he'd applied to. Specifically, she'd said that Hogg was whining about it. Understandably, many were unimpressed by the taunt, including Hogg himself. The shooting survivor ended up calling for a boycott of Ingraham's show, and it was a successful one to say the least. Despite Ingraham's apology and subsequent week off from Fox, a huge number of advertisers walked away from her show. In fact, The Wrap reported that a year after everything went down, Ingraham's commercial time was still at 10.5 minutes, down from 15 minutes pre-scandal.
Even so, Fox's ad sales president told The Wrap that Ingraham's "The Ingraham Angle" had stayed popular with viewers. It's likely that played a role in her staying on the network. It also undoubtedly played a role in her 2020 contract renewal.
Neil Cavuto gets $7 million per year
After Sean Hannity, Bret Baier, and Laura Ingraham comes Neil Cavuto — and let's just say, there's a pretty big difference in salaries after the top three. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Cavuto brings in $7 million per annum. That's less than half of what Ingraham gets in a year.
Granted, that's not to say Cavuto is hard up. Au contraire, Celebrity Net Worth lists his overall net worth at a very impressive $25 million. Like many of his Fox colleagues, Cavuto also earns money from endeavors outside of the network. He is also a two-time New York Times Bestseller, which has likely helped add to his impressive overall worth.
Lower net worth compared to some of his colleagues aside, it is a little ironic that Cavuto's net worth is as high as it is. After all, one of his aforementioned bestsellers is titled "More Than Money: True Stories of People Who Learned Life's Ultimate Lesson," and the other, "Your Money or Your Life." As many know, he has long experienced serious health woes, from cancer to multiple sclerosis, and Cavuto has opened up about his scary experience with COVID-19, too. With that in mind, it certainly makes sense that money isn't his top priority. Even so, he's managed to amass a very impressive net worth, and we're happy for him.
Judge Jeanine Pirro has a yearly salary of $3 million
Coming in at fifth place is Judge Jeanine Pirro, who earns $3 million from Fox each year. Pirro's net worth is estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be $14 million.
While $3 million a year is certainly nothing to sniff at, some may be surprised by the relatively low number. After all, Pirro does seem to live a lavish life, and in addition to her time on Fox News, she also had an impressive career as a judge for many years. Sure enough though, she's had a number of financial ups and downs over the years. In particular, her ex-husband's legal woes played a role in her putting their home on the market back in 2000, shortly after he was convicted for tax evasion. At the time, a realtor told the New York Post, "She's selling a very large home, and she needs to sell it for a reason." Pirro didn't end up selling, but she did put the home on the market on and off for a number of years. It's not clear at the time of writing if she has sold it, but the price has been dropped several times.
Whether or not Pirro has sold the house, it is worth noting that the judge has a no-nonsense approach when it comes to protecting her finances — particularly after her ex-husband's conviction. Even with her aforementioned taste for the finer things in life, she told The New York Times back in 2010, "One thing I learned ... Think about tomorrow. Life may be good today, you don't know what tomorrow brings." Sage advice, no doubt about it!
Bill Hemmer's net worth mirrors Judge Jeanine Pirro's
Tied with Judge Jeanine Pirro is "America's Newsroom" co-anchor Bill Hemmer. Like Pirro, Celebrity Net Worth lists Hemmer's annual salary from Fox at $3 million, and his net worth at $14 million.
Hemmer's salary might not be quite as high as those of some of his colleagues, but the longtime anchor has certainly put it to good use. Case in point: the very same year he started working at Fox (that'd be 2005), he purchased a home in Sag Harbor. Speaking to Hamptons.com of his longtime retreat, Hemmer shared that he made a point of spending as much time there as possible. "The Hamptons are where I refresh and rejuvenate, even if I only have 36 hours to escape the concrete and steel of the city. Peaceful, private, and with access to the water and golf? What's better?" he told the outlet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the home is on a 2.4-acre property and the house itself is 2544 square feet. The outlet also notes that Hemmer spent $1.75 million on it.
There's no denying that there's a big disparity between Fox's top three earners and their colleagues, but it's safe to say that even with that difference, Neil Cavuto, Pirro, and Hemmer are doing a-okay.