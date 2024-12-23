The Richest Fox News Anchors Might Surprise You

It's not exactly surprising that Fox News' most recognizable anchors bring in some impressive paychecks. Even so, some of them have net worths so high we couldn't help but do a double-take. From impressive salaries to investments that bolstered their earnings in a very big way, let's get into it.

First up, Sean Hannity. The "Hannity" host's net worth is staggering, to say the least — though there is a major disparity when it comes to exact numbers. In 2020, Forbes estimated his net worth to be around $43 million. However, in December 2024, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Hannity's net worth was actually an eye-watering $250 million. It's possible the former didn't take into account Hannity's real estate investments, which Celebrity Net Worth estimated at a whopping $90 million. His portfolio is said to include over 870 properties, among which are apartment complexes and palatial private homes.

News of Hannity's sprawling property portfolio broke back in 2018, while Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was under investigation. As was widely reported at the time, Cohen's lawyer had been forced by a judge to name an anonymous client of Cohen's, and it turned out to be Hannity himself. The longtime Fox personality ended up confirming that he'd gotten legal advice regarding real estate (his investment of choice, he pointed out) from the attorney, and there was major backlash — not because he'd worked with Cohen, but because he'd never disclosed it, despite reporting on the embattled lawyer. Understandably, many of Hannity's Fox colleagues were reportedly furious over his lapse in integrity. However, the network publicly sided with him, and he never lost a paycheck over it. Plus, Hannity's investment properties were never in question either, meaning he's continued to make money from them in the years since.