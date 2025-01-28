Jill Biden Looks Totally Different Without Makeup
Fresh off the heels of her high-profile departure from the White House (perhaps even with a fashion faux pas that hinted she couldn't wait to fire up the getaway car and a shoe choice that may or may not have been one last parting shot to her enemies) it's safe to say former first lady Jill Biden was partaking in a bit of rest and relaxation complete with her eyebrow-raising daily diet of ice cream and Italian dishes. Perhaps she was also looking forward to going makeup-free more often. The next stop for Joe and Jill after leaving Capitol Hill was the perfect place to do so: sunny Santa Ynez, California. "He and Jill visited last summer so this is his second visit in less than a year," President and CEO of Visit the Santa Ynez Valley Shelby Sim told People in January 2025.
Over the years, Jill became known for her signature color-block dresses and power suits, complete with a perfectly polished face of makeup. Never forget her and Joe's People cover in 2021. According to Jill's makeup artist for the day, Casey Geren, the former educator was decked out in all Giorgio Armani makeup products for the photoshoot, including the Luminous Silk Foundation in shade 5.75, A-blush 54, and the Luminous Silk Face and under eye concealer in shades 3.75 and 4.5. The eye concealer combo was applied to "give a more refreshed look," Geren told The Telegraph. But now that Jill is going to have a lot of downtime, it stands to reason that she will be sporting a very different and more au naturel look to fit the low-key vibes of her post-White House life.
Jill Biden is no stranger to being makeup free
Fortunately, for Jill Biden, she knows a thing or two about being fresh-faced. In fact, over the years, the public has caught many glimpses of her sans makeup while exercising. Whether it was traveling to and from a spin class or jogging on the White House driveway, the first lady was determined to get her daily exercise in. "I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else," she told Women's Health magazine in 2023.
But as it turns out, she is also well-versed in taking care of her skin, which makes going makeup-free much more ideal. While we don't know Biden's exact skin care regimen, her longtime makeup artist, Tim Quinn, is a big proponent of the VI Derm Beauty Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate. Quinn told InStyle (via Yahoo!) that the serum can be used to "address dull complexions." He also noted that the product helps "blur imperfections rather than masking them." So there ya have it, folks! Maybe skincare really is the new makeup!