Jill Biden Looks Totally Different Without Makeup

Fortunately, for Jill Biden, she knows a thing or two about being fresh-faced. In fact, over the years, the public has caught many glimpses of her sans makeup while exercising. Whether it was traveling to and from a spin class or jogging on the White House driveway, the first lady was determined to get her daily exercise in. "I need to be with myself and find inner strength so I can be strong for everyone else," she told Women's Health magazine in 2023.

But as it turns out, she is also well-versed in taking care of her skin, which makes going makeup-free much more ideal. While we don't know Biden's exact skin care regimen, her longtime makeup artist, Tim Quinn, is a big proponent of the VI Derm Beauty Vitamin C Brightening Concentrate. Quinn told InStyle (via Yahoo!) that the serum can be used to "address dull complexions." He also noted that the product helps "blur imperfections rather than masking them." So there ya have it, folks! Maybe skincare really is the new makeup!