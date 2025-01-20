Jill Biden's Inauguration Fashion Faux Pas Hints She Can't Wait To Fire Up Getaway Car

The now-former first lady wanted everyone to know that she couldn't stay long at Donald Trump's inauguration. Jill Biden made her entrance to the inauguration along with Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris' husband and fellow victim to Jill's feud, and she did it wearing a certain accent that made it clear she told her driver to keep it running. While our eyes were largely pulled to her unflattering both-sides purple coat, Jill also made sure to keep her purse slung over her shoulder, a noticeable accent that every other woman in the U.S. Capitol rotunda did not add to their outfits.

Jill with the purse on her shoulder. One last bad fashion choice parting gift for us pic.twitter.com/mSDkDEfHgP — Caroline Melear (@CarolineMelear) January 20, 2025

Users on social media were quick to pick apart the subtle messaging, with one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying, "Jill with the purse on her shoulder. One last bad fashion choice parting gift for us." Others were a little more conspiratorial, with one user saying, "Why is 'Dr' Jill Biden carrying her purse? Seems strange." Replies to the medically-inclined insinuation went off the deep end quickly, though one user offered, "I said the same thing. Maybe there's a cash bar after the ceremony." Another possible answer is that she just didn't want to be there, especially given Jill's history of fashionable contempt for the Trumps. But who knows, maybe she brought the purse so she could grab a couple of things on her way out. And let's give her credit for showing up, unlike her fellow former first lady Michelle Obama, who chose not to join her husband at the inauguration, instead choosing to fan rumors of divorce.