Jill Biden's Ill-Timed Vogue Cover Has Melania Trump Supporters Shouting The Same Thing

Jill Biden's awkward behavior after the first presidential debate has already been mocked on social media, but her haters were seething when her Vogue cover was released just days later. Fans of Melania Trump were particularly peeved because the former first lady was never granted such an honor during Donald Trump's presidency.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Melania got the white knight treatment from some sour MAGA devotees. One critic of Biden's coveted cover spot suggested that politics were at play when Melania seemingly got snubbed. "How many times did Melania grace the cover of your failed magazine? Oh, that's right. It's only for Liberals," they scoffed. Another critic was far crueler, insulting Biden's appearance and suggesting that meeting their standard of beauty is what makes someone worthy of a Vogue profile. "This hag gets a cover, but they couldn't spare one inch of space for the most gorgeous First Lady we've ever had. Frauds, all of them," they sneered.

"Every campaign is important, and every campaign is hard," shares Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue's August cover subject. Whatever happens between now and November, it is Jill Biden who will remain the president's closest confidant and advocate. https://t.co/y6WcDbsWtf pic.twitter.com/4LQFUzoVx6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

As of this writing, Melania hasn't personally reacted to Biden's second Vogue cover. However, in a 2022 interview with Fox News, she agreed with those who believe that partisanship kept her from smizing it up underneath the magazine's iconic serif letters. Melania also sniffed, "I have much [sic] more important things to do, and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue." However, a recording suggests that Melania was jealous of at least one woman who scored a profile and pictorial from the esteemed publication.