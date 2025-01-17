Barack & Michelle Obama's Lukewarm PDA Doesn't Help Rampant Divorce Rumors

Nothing says love quite like a strained reach across the table. Whether intentional or not, Barack Obama gave off serious "reluctant" vibes in his birthday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that celebrated Michelle Obama's 61st birthday. In the picture, the couple are seen sitting across from each other at a wooden dinner table seemingly in a wine cellar. Michelle wore an all-black outfit with a neon-green patterned headwrap that covered up any glimpse at a hair makeover. Her hesitant husband wrote in the post, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace -– and you look good doing it," then adding, "I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"

Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you! pic.twitter.com/WTrvxlNVa4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2025

In the photo, the former president and First Lady are seen reaching across the table and holding hands while smiling for the camera, but the awkward posing feels more like the two estranged relatives being caught by a roving photographer at a family reunion. The Internet used the picture as fuel to the rumor fire that divorce is in the air for the Obamas, with one user on X writing directly under Barack's post, "No one is buying this." Another user got straight to the salacious point and asked, "When is the divorce being finalized?" And one user used a mix of politeness and attitude to ask, "Are you two separated, her smile looks fake."