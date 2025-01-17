Barack & Michelle Obama's Lukewarm PDA Doesn't Help Rampant Divorce Rumors
Nothing says love quite like a strained reach across the table. Whether intentional or not, Barack Obama gave off serious "reluctant" vibes in his birthday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that celebrated Michelle Obama's 61st birthday. In the picture, the couple are seen sitting across from each other at a wooden dinner table seemingly in a wine cellar. Michelle wore an all-black outfit with a neon-green patterned headwrap that covered up any glimpse at a hair makeover. Her hesitant husband wrote in the post, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace -– and you look good doing it," then adding, "I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"
In the photo, the former president and First Lady are seen reaching across the table and holding hands while smiling for the camera, but the awkward posing feels more like the two estranged relatives being caught by a roving photographer at a family reunion. The Internet used the picture as fuel to the rumor fire that divorce is in the air for the Obamas, with one user on X writing directly under Barack's post, "No one is buying this." Another user got straight to the salacious point and asked, "When is the divorce being finalized?" And one user used a mix of politeness and attitude to ask, "Are you two separated, her smile looks fake."
For context, it all began when Michelle Obama skipped out on attending Jimmy Carter's funeral, with the Daily Mail reporting that the absence was due to a scheduling conflict –- an extended vacation in Hawaii. With that in mind, speculation that there may be trouble in the Obamas' paradise was exacerbated when the same outlet reported that Michelle would be skipping Donald Trump's inauguration. However, the power move could also be retribution for when Melania Trump skipped Joe Biden's inauguration in 2020, especially given that the two aren't exactly friends. But we're also thinking of Michelle and Barack's loveless exit from their date night in Los Angeles, which sent similarly strained signals.
And while the photo is certainly a half-baked expression of love, the two have been married for thirty-two years, so we also won't hold it against them for not being hot and heavy every time they go out. And while Barack is certainly doing his duty by attending Trump's inauguration, Michelle's absence might have more to do with the fact that she just doesn't like Trump. After all, the New York Times did report her saying he had "gross incompetence," "erratic behavior," and "obvious mental decline." So while divorce may sound like an easy out, we're going to hedge our bets on the photo being Barack helping Michelle hold on to her sanity on the eve of another Trump presidency.