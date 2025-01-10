A Lone Barack Obama Was Spotted At Jimmy Carter's Funeral. Here's Why Michelle Was Absent

When 39th president of the United States Jimmy Carter tragically died at 100 years old on December 29, 2024, he left behind a legacy of public service and peanut farming. His politically star-studded funeral took place on January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral, with the service lasting a couple of hours. All previous (and incoming) presidents still alive were able to attend, and they all seemed to get along for the most part. However, there was one notable absence. Previous first lady Michelle Obama was not by her husband Barack Obama's side for the major event.

While there's definitely a shady side to Michelle, her absence at Carter's funeral doesn't seem to fall into any sort of sordid category. According to the Associated Press, there wasn't an initial reason given for her absence, but Michelle's spokesperson, Crystal Carson, did release a statement, saying, "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President." CNN was the first publication to state that Michelle simply had a scheduling conflict and remained in Hawaii as part of an extended vacation.