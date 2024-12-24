Out Of All Jill Biden's Outfits In 2024, This Might Be Her Most Unflattering
During her time as the first lady, Jill Biden hasn't exactly set the fashion world on fire. She's tended to play it safe with tailored clothing, and sadly, she's landed on the worst-dressed list as often as the best. Biden has worn a host of inappropriate outfits, in addition to drab and unflattering. Still, she saved the most unflattering of them for a 2024 Cinco de Mayo celebration at the White House.
She looked suitably festive in an electric blue Carolina Herrera shirt dress and lime green Stuart Weitzman heels. However, it was ill-fitting, causing the too-tight bodice to gape open. Meanwhile, the flared skirt with tie waist looked more matronly and frumpy than fashionable.
Biden's wardrobe is packed with pricey outfits by the world's top designers. But fashion has never been a priority for her, and it's definitely not something she's interested in discussing. When a reporter attempted to broach the subject during an interview for Biden's first Vogue cover in 2021, she shut them down. "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie," she said. She did give one tidbit, though. "I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my Inauguration outfits, that's one of the things I considered," she revealed.
Jill Biden places substance over style
In fairness to Jill Biden, when it comes to style, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump are hard acts to follow. Both rarely put a fashionable foot wrong during their time in the White House — although, when they did, they did so big time. Melania's most controversial fashion moment is probably the most epic of all. Her "I really don't care, do u?" jacket sparked debate and made headlines worldwide. Still, Biden has definitely had her moments. For instance, who can forget #Fishnetgate?
Conservatives and other critical parties were outraged when Biden boarded Air Force One in April 2021, clad in a leather skirt, black heeled booties, and black lace-patterned tights. "Classy? They might be expensive but she looks trashy as heck dressed like that. What an embarrassment of 1st lady. Between joe and her we are the laughing stock of the world," one sniped on X, formerly Twitter. "2 bit woman plying wares on the street corner. Trashy? Yep!" another wrote. "Not classy!! Majority of women dress "Age appropriate," a third opined.
Biden addressed the clothing controversy in her June 2021 interview with Vogue. "It's amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail. And they weren't fishnets. They weren't lace. They were very pretty stockings," she said.
Jill Biden's style sends mixed messages
Jill Biden isn't big into fashion, but she has let her clothing do the talking on more than one occasion. She sent a very clear message when she took to the podium at a North Carolina rally in June, clad in a blue Christian Siriano dress with "VOTE" printed all over it in white letters.
Meanwhile, she's also worn clothing that's sent the completely wrong message, be it intentional or not. Jill's choice of Election Day outfit totally backfired. People were bewildered by her tomato-red pantsuit, given it's the color usually favored by the GOP and sported on the heads of MAGA-ites the States over. It's hard to believe Jill was totally oblivious to the controversy it would inevitably spark. And, sure enough, X immediately lit up with speculation that she was shading the Democrats for ousting Joe Biden.
"Jill Biden turning up to cast her vote wearing red. How's that for sending a message. Someone's still angry," one commenter wrote. "If that is not the biggest political FU, I don't know what else could be," another chimed in. "She has issues with someone," a third claimed.