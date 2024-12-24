Out Of All Jill Biden's Outfits In 2024, This Might Be Her Most Unflattering

During her time as the first lady, Jill Biden hasn't exactly set the fashion world on fire. She's tended to play it safe with tailored clothing, and sadly, she's landed on the worst-dressed list as often as the best. Biden has worn a host of inappropriate outfits, in addition to drab and unflattering. Still, she saved the most unflattering of them for a 2024 Cinco de Mayo celebration at the White House.

She looked suitably festive in an electric blue Carolina Herrera shirt dress and lime green Stuart Weitzman heels. However, it was ill-fitting, causing the too-tight bodice to gape open. Meanwhile, the flared skirt with tie waist looked more matronly and frumpy than fashionable.

Biden's wardrobe is packed with pricey outfits by the world's top designers. But fashion has never been a priority for her, and it's definitely not something she's interested in discussing. When a reporter attempted to broach the subject during an interview for Biden's first Vogue cover in 2021, she shut them down. "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie," she said. She did give one tidbit, though. "I like to choose from a diverse group of designers. When I was planning my Inauguration outfits, that's one of the things I considered," she revealed.