Mark Salling's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Heartbreaking

This article has mentions of child sexual assault material and suicide.

When "Glee" sashayed onto television screens in 2009, it instantly became a cult classic favorite with many fans. With show creator Ryan Murphy coming off the success of his grittier show "Nip/Tuck," the whimsical weekly musical reached a much wider audience. However, the success of the series also came with some dark secrets embedded within the cast of "Glee." One cast member who seemed to struggle the most with battling back some inner demons was actor Mark Salling who portrayed the character Noah "Puck" Puckerman. Salling ultimately died by suicide in 2018, but the journey there and the subsequent autopsy report continue to reveal disturbing details.

Salling already had a shady history while on set, when he allegedly cheated on co-star and girlfriend Naya Rivera, causing the duo to split in 2010. However, it wasn't until years later that the true depth of what Salling was struggling with came to light. According to the LA Times, Salling was arrested at his home on December 29, 2015 under suspicion of having child sexual assault material. He was ultimately released on a $20,000 bail, even though it was later discovered he had thousands upon thousands of disturbing images and videos in his possession. He ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of owning pornography involving an underage person in 2017 and was due to be sentenced in March of 2018. However, on January 30, 2018, it was discovered that Salling had died, and the autopsy report revealed some heartbreaking details.

