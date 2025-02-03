The Tragic Truth About Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Bonnie
As one of Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13 children, Bonnie Chapman is no stranger to the spotlight. The early exposure she gained from being linked to the reality TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, opened many doors. Bonnie has made a name for herself as an influencer and content creator who reviews and promotes makeup and other products on social media. She also runs an online boutique that her father is proud of. But her association with Dog has also proved hard to navigate at times.
Living in the public eye shines a bright light not only on her large, blended family's accomplishments but also on their issues and, harder yet, their personal losses. Bonnie has mourned in the limelight more than once and had her family drama aired to the public. The unique nature of her family structure has led to tension that illustrates the complicated dynamics that permeate the Chapman clan.
But she has found a good balance between making the best of being a public figure and protecting her private life where she sees fit. That's particularly true when it comes to her accomplishments, but Bonnie also counts on the support of her followers during the hard times. From tackling health issues through controversial means as a public figure to handling family rifts, losing loved ones, and facing devastating catastrophes, Bonnie is no stranger to tragedy — and even less so to facing them head-on.
Bonnie Chapman lost her mother to cancer in 2019
"Dog the Bounty Hunter" fans mourned Beth Chapman's tragic death on June 26, 2019, when she was just 51. But her death had a whole different meaning to Bonnie Chapman, who lost her mother and biggest supporter. "This new normal is unbearable at times, knowing I can't just call you," she captioned an Instagram post to mark what would have been Beth's birthday in 2021. Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 and died from complications from the disease less than two years later.
Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Beth vowed to maintain a positive attitude. "My life has never been easy, and I surely don't expect it to start now. Still, I've never been a victim and I won't let cancer beat me," she wrote in a letter to her loved ones (via Us Weekly). Her tumor was removed, but the cancer returned the following year. The journey was hard, as Bonnie witnessed firsthand. She'll never forget her mother's final conscious moment.
"She was standing [in the bathroom] and she started gasping," Bonnie told SurvivorNet in 2019. Bonnie's sister called 911 when it became obvious Beth was struggling with her breathing. "And that was the last moment that we really saw her completely conscious," she recalled. Grieving in the public eye proved an obstacle for the family. "Everything we do right now is being publicized," she revealed. "And it's hard sometimes, because we're trying to keep it together."
Bonnie still hasn't come to terms with Beth Chapman's death
The aftermath of Beth Chapman's death was difficult for Bonnie Chapman to navigate, but the grieving process hasn't gotten much better years on. The holidays are particularly hard because her mother loved the festive season. "[It] is really bittersweet," she told E! News in 2024. "Because it's Christmastime, but it's Christmastime without someone who was a monumental part of my life."
Even though it will never be the same without Beth, Bonnie strives to get past the melancholy for her own sake. "So trying to find little happinesses here and there while dealing with that, it's a balance," she added. What helps sometimes is diving head-first into the traditions Beth cherished. Other times, it's allowing herself to feel sad. "I'd rather wear my heart on my sleeve than keep it guarded and have it piled up with so many emotions that have been sitting there and brewing under the surface," she said.
But the holiday season isn't the only time of the year Bonnie struggles. The anniversary of Beth's death is just as painful. She marks the date on social media every year, and every year she expresses how she has to mentally prepare to face it. "My body has been dreading it the entire month, now that it's here the flood gates have opened. I miss you mama, I wish you could come back home," she captioned a June 2024 Instagram post to mark the sad date.
Bonnie Chapman lost her pets and home in a fire
Bonnie Chapman was at work on April 25, 2023, when she received a terrifying call. Her Virginia house was on fire. She rushed home, but it was too late to save much. Most of her belongings were destroyed, but the most heartbreaking tragedy was the death of her six pets — three cats, a dog, a gecko, and a snake. Merlyn, Plum (seen above), Azriel, Nyssa, Sophie, and Stokley died from smoke inhalation. "Their beautiful souls brought joy, love and meaning into my life, and I am deeply grieving their loss," she told ET.
First responders applied resuscitation techniques on the animals but were unfortunately unable to revive them. "The firefighters took great care to respect my pets and demonstrated heroic efforts to save them," she said. Bonnie couldn't save her fur family, but she could at least retrieve Beth Chapman's remains amid the destruction. "I was able to salvage my ashes that I have of my mother, and that was one of my main worries," she told TMZ.
However, she lost some important mementos, like photos of her mother and others of Beth's personal belongings. While heartbroken by the tragedy, Bonnie found solace in knowing that her pets were now under the care of her mother. "My furry family joined my mother in heaven. My mother loved my pets, and I know she is showering them with love. My heart is obliterated," she shared in an Instagram post.
Bonnie Chapman has a complicated relationship with food
Bonnie Chapman started leaning on food for emotional comfort when she was young. That tendency caused unwanted weight gain that made her unhappy with her body. "I've dealt with weight problems since I was pre-pubescent," she told E! News in 2024. "I've always been the bigger friend. I've always been the bigger girl." But her emotional eating intensified after the death of her mother and the home fire. "I coped a lot with food," she said.
But it started to take its toll, not only on her physical but also her mental health. "I just didn't feel healthy, I didn't feel good," she said. "I used food as a comfort for most of my life and I've realized I cannot do that anymore." In December 2023, Bonnie embarked on a weight loss transformation with the help of medication and lifestyle changes. "I had a very, very bad relationship with food, and I'm really happy that tirzepatide has helped me," she shared in a February 2024 Instagram post, revealing she had already lost 20 pounds.
Bonnie went on to lose another 60 pounds by November 2024. The effects of the weight-loss drugs taught her to eat healthier. Since tirzepatide curbed her appetite, she often felt uncomfortable after overindulging. "I realized, if I want to feel great all the time, I should be putting things in my body that I would be proud to say that I ate," she shared in an Instagram post.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).
Bonnie Chapman has a dysfunctional relationship with her father
Bonnie Chapman's relationship with her father couldn't be more different from the one she had with her mother. Bonnie and Dog the Bounty Hunter publicly feuded in the summer of 2021, ahead of his wedding to Francie Frane. It became clear there was tension between father and daughter when Bonnie revealed she and her sister, Cecily Chapman, hadn't been invited to the ceremony. Bonnie later contended Duane had retaliated against her for supporting Black Lives Matter on UnleashedTV's "The System," the streaming platform that canceled one of his shows.
"I can't defend my Dad's racism," she wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post (via People). According to Bonnie, her father hurled racist and homophobic insults at her cast members. "I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways," she added. Duane's actions reportedly played a role in the platform's decision to fire him. Bonnie didn't stop there. She also accused her father of being unfaithful to Beth Chapman.
"He would cheat on my mom all the time, and I hated him every time he did it, but I forgave him for that because I wanted a relationship with my dad," she wrote. Duane denied his daughter's accusations, arguing Bonnie and Cecily were acting under the influence of "disgruntled former associates" of his "who want revenge." It's unclear where they stand after their feud, but Duane celebrated Bonnie's birthday with an Instagram post in 2024.