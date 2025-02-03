Carrie Underwood's Oldest Son Isaiah Is Growing Up So Fast

Carrie Underwood's oldest son, Isaiah Fisher, is growing up at an astonishing rate. While it doesn't seem that long ago that Underwood, whose husband is hockey pro Mike Fisher, gave birth, she welcomed him into the world nearly a decade ago. The singer announced his birth in 2015 with a sweet Instagram caption. "Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher — born on February 27. Welcome to the world, sweet angel!" she wrote alongside an adorable shot of his little hand.

In the years since, updates about Isaiah, much like Mike and Underwood's second child, Jacob Fisher, have provided insightful glimpses into his journey. For example, Underwood revealed in 2018 that Isaiah spent much of his early life on tour buses because of her touring schedule. "Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son's life: We live on a bus and we're in a hotel room and sometimes we're in the middle of nowhere and it's not so great," she shared with the print version of Redbook. "It's not all glamorous." But he's also experienced the upside of being one of Underwood's kids. He had a front-row seat to witnessing her receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When he was 5 years old, he made his musical debut with his mom for their rendition of "The Little Drummer Boy."

Of course, Isaiah has grown much more since then.