Carrie Underwood's Oldest Son Isaiah Is Growing Up So Fast
Carrie Underwood's oldest son, Isaiah Fisher, is growing up at an astonishing rate. While it doesn't seem that long ago that Underwood, whose husband is hockey pro Mike Fisher, gave birth, she welcomed him into the world nearly a decade ago. The singer announced his birth in 2015 with a sweet Instagram caption. "Tiny hands and tiny feet...God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher — born on February 27. Welcome to the world, sweet angel!" she wrote alongside an adorable shot of his little hand.
In the years since, updates about Isaiah, much like Mike and Underwood's second child, Jacob Fisher, have provided insightful glimpses into his journey. For example, Underwood revealed in 2018 that Isaiah spent much of his early life on tour buses because of her touring schedule. "Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son's life: We live on a bus and we're in a hotel room and sometimes we're in the middle of nowhere and it's not so great," she shared with the print version of Redbook. "It's not all glamorous." But he's also experienced the upside of being one of Underwood's kids. He had a front-row seat to witnessing her receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When he was 5 years old, he made his musical debut with his mom for their rendition of "The Little Drummer Boy."
Of course, Isaiah has grown much more since then.
Isaiah Fisher attended the inauguration
Carrie Underwood's inauguration performance wasn't the homerun she probably expected to hit —thanks, in part, to faulty sound equipment that made her belt out "America The Beautiful" acapella. Also? Her decision to perform for Donald Trump's swearing-in was widely panned across left-leaning communities. And while she's yet to open up about her post-inauguration feelings, one probable highlight was the inclusion of her oldest son, Isaiah Fisher. As you can see above, Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, brought Isaiah to the inauguration. The coordinated family was photographed navigating the crowd at the event. Notably, Isaiah and Mike were twinning in gray suits and red ties.
The inauguration was the most recent visual update of Isaiah, who turned 9 in 2024. Underwood took to Instagram a few days later to celebrate his big day and reveal his cool taekwondo-inspired birthday cake. "Today, we got to celebrate our sweet Isaiah turning 9!!!!" wrote Underwood, adding, "Oh, how time flies...we got to party doing one of his favorite things...taekwondo! So fun to see the kids learning some new things." She continued, "And what an amazing cake from @iveycakestore !!! It was as yummy as it was cool!" One day earlier, Underwood shared photos of her, Isaiah, and others spending the day with baby goats at Noble Springs Dairy. "We had baby goat cuddles, made some new friends and even got to ask alllllll kinds of questions about goats," she wrote.