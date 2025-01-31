Sad Life Details About Hallmark Star Marc Blucas

Marc Blucas has spent years bringing feel-good family films to life on Hallmark, but his life has been marked by a few notably sad moments.

In December 2024, the Hallmark star lost his mother-in-law, Dayle Haddon, a model-turned-actor who first shot to fame in the '60s. According to The New York Times, Dayle succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning in Marc's shared home with her daughter right on the cusp of the new year. Marc's father, Walter Blucas, also suffered the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning, requiring critical care in a Pennsylvania-based hospital. He survived.

Following the sad news, Marc's wife, Ryan Haddon, took to Instagram to eulogize her mother and engage with the well-wishers. "The reach of her spirit and kindness knows no bounds," she wrote alongside a beauty shot of Dayle. "What really resounds so deeply and thoroughly is the consistency of her leading with her heart in all areas of her life, through decades of living." She continued, "So many of you are still feeling her energy around you, as are we. Whenever she and I spoke about death, which was often, with great curiosity and awe, she promised she'd send signs and messages when she passed. While deeply feeling her grace in this now, I look forward to her 'higher realm guidance' on the path ahead. An angel and guardian to us all." Near the end of her message, she thanked her community on behalf of herself and her husband, as well as their children.

While not quite as heartbreaking, this isn't the only tragic loss Marc has experienced.