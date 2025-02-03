Everything Cynthia Erivo Has Said About Her Sexuality

Cynthia Erivo prefers to keep the public focus on her work and artistry. But she doesn't hide the fact that she's a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. Though that's a part of her identity she embraces, Erivo believes her dating life has no place in the spotlight. "I'm very tight-lipped with my relationships, 'cause I don't think that my relationship is for anyone else but for me," she told Vanity Fair in 2024. She doesn't mean to be aloof, but there are parts of Erivo's life that we don't know — and she wants to keep it that way.

"I spend so much of my life sharing everything — whether it's my work or my soul or my life in speeches. I think I give enough of myself that I'm allowed to keep something for me," the "Wicked" star said. However, she's comfortable sharing that she has relationships with both men and women. When Erivo burst onto the scene in the mid-2010s, she was with fellow British actor Dean John-Wilson. Following the end of that relationship, Erivo got together with Mario Martinez.

Erivo and Martinez dated for about two years between 2017 and 2019ish. In May 2022, Erivo seemingly went public with her relationship with "The Chi" creator Lena Waithe, marking the first time that she was linked to a woman. "Today is when we celebrate a woman whose heart is bigger than the body that houses it. Happy birthday @lenawaithe I ....... You know the rest!" she captioned an Instagram carousel. Erivo and Waithe's rumored relationship is seemingly still going strong.