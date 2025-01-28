Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Suffers Another Tragic Health Setback

Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently opened up about her voice loss, and now she's navigating another serious health issue.

In August, Williams-Paisley, actor and wife of Brad Paisley, spoke out about the paralysis to her left vocal cord that left her voiceless and the procedure that helped correct it. "I was awake for the three hour laryngoplasty to plump up my paralyzed vocal cord so it hits the other one," the "Father of the Bride" star wrote on Instagram. "(She's so happy not to be doing all the work by herself anymore. She was EXHAUSTED)." Even more jarring, she was awake during the process. "I watched a lot of it on a video screen above my head as it happened and all I can say is MODERN MEDICINE IS MIRACULOUS."

During a December 2024 video interview with People, Williams-Paisley described what she experienced during her surgery, and the small, but vital, role she had to play. "What they did is they made an implant in the room," she shared. "It looks a little bit like a tooth. And they placed it in and then they took it out and they shaved it a little bit, placed it in. They did it about three times. And each time they put it in, they'd have me talk." Hence why she had to be awake during the surgery. Once the implant was in place, the doctors listened to her speak a few times until she sounded like her old self. "When they finally got it right, everyone in the room said, 'Yes, there it is! There's her voice." Unfortunately, Williams-Paisley is now navigating another tragic setback.