Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley Suffers Another Tragic Health Setback
Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently opened up about her voice loss, and now she's navigating another serious health issue.
In August, Williams-Paisley, actor and wife of Brad Paisley, spoke out about the paralysis to her left vocal cord that left her voiceless and the procedure that helped correct it. "I was awake for the three hour laryngoplasty to plump up my paralyzed vocal cord so it hits the other one," the "Father of the Bride" star wrote on Instagram. "(She's so happy not to be doing all the work by herself anymore. She was EXHAUSTED)." Even more jarring, she was awake during the process. "I watched a lot of it on a video screen above my head as it happened and all I can say is MODERN MEDICINE IS MIRACULOUS."
During a December 2024 video interview with People, Williams-Paisley described what she experienced during her surgery, and the small, but vital, role she had to play. "What they did is they made an implant in the room," she shared. "It looks a little bit like a tooth. And they placed it in and then they took it out and they shaved it a little bit, placed it in. They did it about three times. And each time they put it in, they'd have me talk." Hence why she had to be awake during the surgery. Once the implant was in place, the doctors listened to her speak a few times until she sounded like her old self. "When they finally got it right, everyone in the room said, 'Yes, there it is! There's her voice." Unfortunately, Williams-Paisley is now navigating another tragic setback.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley broke her foot
On January 24, Kimberly Williams-Paisley took to Instagram to announce another health setback. Alongside a photo of herself enveloped by a gorgeous sunset, Williams-Paisley eased her followers into her news. "Haven't posted in the feed in a while. Caught the sunset in my hair and thought it looked cool," she wrote before delving into her latest plight. "I fell and broke my foot last Saturday." Overall, the ordeal hasn't been too detrimental as she's already walking around. She also asked her fans to not send any sympathy her way. "No sympathy please! How's everyone else doing today? Sending love to you," she added.
Fortunately, Williams-Paisley learned a lot from her vocal ordeal that she can apply to her broken foot. During an appearance on the "Mind What Matters" podcast, she shared insightful advice for other women navigating their own health setbacks. "It's not over," said the star. "I think I felt for so long, like, 'Okay. I'm just gonna ...'" she said, before a host commented, "Be like this." Williams-Paisley continued, adding, "It doesn't have to be over. I mean, thank goodness they were able to find something that helped me speak again, but also, the things that I've learned in this year and a half of struggling with this, I'm stronger physically, I'm deadlifting 115 pounds." She added, "So I can't do this but I can do that."