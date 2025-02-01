What Happened To Gold Rush Star Rick Ness' Ex-Fiancée Leese Arie?

The following article includes references to drug use.

Rick Ness, a mainstay on Discovery's "Gold Rush," has a history of on-and-off reconciliations with his ex-fiancée Leese Arie. The couple last broke off their engagement in February 2024 after briefly reuniting in December 2023. Following the split, Arie took to social media to share her frustrations and reveal the reasoning behind returning the ring.

"I will never understand how someone can propose to you and not even 48 hours later cheat yet again with another prostitute," Arie said in a private Instagram post (via Starcasm). She added, "After 3 years of constant cheating and lying I never learned, but after finding out that he did it again today I can officially say that I have learned my lesson. I will never be able to win over his addiction of cocaine and prostitutes."

Since the breakup, Arie has turned her focus to healing and self-care. While she has made her Instagram private, her bio tells us she's since moved to Arizona. (She couldn't be further from the frigid northern regions of the show's digs.) She's also active on TikTok, where she captioned a January 2025 video, "Yes I've changed because my old version was too weak." Arie's words are a testament to how, through all this drama, she has shown resilience and a determination to move on from the pain of her past relationship. And, as fans know, there's plenty of pain to speak of.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).