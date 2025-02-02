ABC News' David Muir Secretly Lives A Really Lavish Life
One undeniable truth about David Muir is that he lives quite a lavish life. Of course, the notoriously private "World News Tonight" host has a net worth of around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so anything less would be kinda underwhelming. As for how Muir spends his money? Well, in addition to whatever astronomical amount he probably plops down to keep his signature hair looking perfectly coiffed at all times, it appears that Muir values personal comforts and sightseeing more than anything else. Muir also has a rather obvious appreciation for fashion, but unfortunately, his label preferences and tailoring budget haven't exactly made it into the public record (but, gosh, we can imagine).
First up, his gorgeous six-bedroom home! Muir is the proud owner of a lavish $7 million estate located in New York. The news anchor chose Skaneateles Lake as the place to settle down when he's not flying all over the world for his job. And while he definitely could have been one of those celebs who opt for a modest home, he decided to buy an expensive property constructed at the close of the 19th century (1890 to be exact). "This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he told Syracuse.com of the sprawling property, which spans over 4,000 square feet. At this time, it doesn't appear as if Muir owns any stately condos or secret hideaways, but it's not like he'd need to, given the gorgeous property he's scooped up for himself.
However, Muir does have another lavish pastime.
David Muir loves to travel
Much, if not all, of David Muir's travel is probably included in his ABC contract. And honestly, having a travel budget is pretty lavish on its own. However, Muir also travels independently from his job quite often. In July 2023, Muir appeared on "Live! With Kelly and Mark" to discuss a trip he'd taken with Kelly Ripa and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos. Their destination of choice? Greece! "So, we're in Greece, we went to all the little-known islands," said Muir during the segment. However, the trip took a lot out of him. "When you go on vacation with these two, the two fittest people on the planet, you then go into recovery for about three to four weeks, so I'm just starting to feel better again," he revealed.
With that said, Muir obviously enjoyed himself, as he posted about the trip to his social media. Taking to Instagram, Muir posed wearing shades against a background of ornate stone structures and purple flowers. He captioned the photo, "Greece is great — and im grateful." This post arrived two months shy of a year before he decided to enjoy time in Paris, France. In April 2024, Muir traveled to the City of Light, posed in front of various tourist attractions, enjoyed a drink at a café, and also took photos of his traveling companion, his niece, Finan Malcom, who works in media as a photographer. "Cafe de flore, paris last week — w london based photographer (and niece) @shesfinan," he captioned the artsy shots.