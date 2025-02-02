ABC News' David Muir Secretly Lives A Really Lavish Life

One undeniable truth about David Muir is that he lives quite a lavish life. Of course, the notoriously private "World News Tonight" host has a net worth of around $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so anything less would be kinda underwhelming. As for how Muir spends his money? Well, in addition to whatever astronomical amount he probably plops down to keep his signature hair looking perfectly coiffed at all times, it appears that Muir values personal comforts and sightseeing more than anything else. Muir also has a rather obvious appreciation for fashion, but unfortunately, his label preferences and tailoring budget haven't exactly made it into the public record (but, gosh, we can imagine).

First up, his gorgeous six-bedroom home! Muir is the proud owner of a lavish $7 million estate located in New York. The news anchor chose Skaneateles Lake as the place to settle down when he's not flying all over the world for his job. And while he definitely could have been one of those celebs who opt for a modest home, he decided to buy an expensive property constructed at the close of the 19th century (1890 to be exact). "This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he told Syracuse.com of the sprawling property, which spans over 4,000 square feet. At this time, it doesn't appear as if Muir owns any stately condos or secret hideaways, but it's not like he'd need to, given the gorgeous property he's scooped up for himself.

However, Muir does have another lavish pastime.