Megyn Kelly's Bad Extensions At RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Are So Distracting (& Why Is She There?)
Megyn Kelly, and her hair, garnered a lot of attention for attending Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Health and Human Services. Many viewers watching the proceedings were confused as to why the political commentator had shown up. Not only did viewers not expect to see her in attendance, but those who had not seen her in a while may have been surprised by Kelly's transformation; her bad hair was on display, and social media had something to say about it. "Megyn Kelly's hair extensions and the bi*** they're attached to are sitting right behind him. That was strategic," one X, formerly Twitter, user noted after seeing online footage of the confirmation.
The extensions may have been noticeably raggedy, but fortunately, all of Kelly's risque outfits remained in the closet. Instead, she chose a conservative long-sleeved black turtleneck top. Her long, loosely curled blond extensions contrasted against the dark top and made them stand out even more. It wasn't only at the confirmation that her hair looked ridiculous. "I love Megyn Kelly, but her godawful hair extensions and sexed up wardrobe detract from her otherwise great work," an X user tweeted the day before RFK Jr.'s hearing. Kelly had also showcased her extreme flowing locks just a week earlier when she spoke at a pre-inauguration rally for Donald Trump.
Seeing the political pundit at a Trump celebration made sense, but many questioned her presence at RFK Jr.'s hearing. Several X users shared their theories on why she and her extensions made the trip. "Photo bombing RFK JR. Desperate for attention" one wrote. "Yes. any opportunity to have screen time," another commented. Others even speculated that Kelly and RFK were romantically involved, even though his wife's attendance also caused a stir.
Megyn Kelly explains why she went to RFK Jr.'s hearing
Megyn Kelly was not the only notable person supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at his confirmation hearing. Despite previously igniting divorce rumors, Cheryl Hines showed up to support RFK. The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actor appeared to be enjoying the proceedings, as she was seen laughing to herself while Elizabeth Warren questioned her husband. That wasn't the only moment during the hearing that caused a titter; Kelly was seen chuckling as she watched Bernie Sanders address RFK Jr. Some supporters of the nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services believed that having both his wife and Kelly in attendance showed strength.
A day prior to the hearing, Kelly spoke about why she had decided to attend. "I would like to take a peek at what they do to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I feel like this show and he have somewhat of a special relationship," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" on January 28. "I'll be down there tomorrow supporting him and watching to see what they throw at him," she added. The "special relationship" she referred to was when RFK Jr. appeared on her show for a four-hour interview in May 2024, which was a few months before he dropped out of the presidential race and backed Donald Trump's campaign.
Even before their lengthy interview together, Kelly had shown her loyalty to RFK Jr. In July 2023, the SiriusXM personality came to his defense after his sister Kerry Kennedy attacked him for comments he made about COVID-19. "Look at these terrible family members," Kelly wrote at the time while quote-tweeting RFK's sister. "She just felt the need to kick @RobertKennedyJr when he was down. Nice," she added.