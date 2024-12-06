Cheryl Hines Ignited RFK Jr. Divorce Rumors With One Daring Move

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines might be the oddest pairing considering how they're polar opposites in terms of principles. Hines' confusing political views make you wonder why she's with RFK Jr., a man infamous for trashing the Kennedy family legacy and spouting conspiracy-laden rhetoric that earned him a spot in Donald Trump's cabinet. With his growing list of controversies, rumors of a split have hit a fever pitch — especially after Hines was spotted without her wedding ring.

In celebrity land, a missing ring is basically an indication that divorce news is imminent. Remember Ben Affleck's bare finger before splitting with J.Lo? Or Christina Haack ditching her ring just before calling it quits with Josh Hall? At one point, it was Hines stirring the rumor mill. In September 2024, at a Milan Fashion Week afterparty, she stepped out sans sparkler amid rumors that RFK Jr. had an affair with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The timing couldn't have been juicier, but Hines brushed it all off and even made light of it, joking to Us Weekly, "Lots of emotions with rumors! But, it will all be in my book," she said. "I'm writing a book. I've been taking notes — serious notes!"

While it seems they're not rushing to sign divorce papers just yet, this isn't the first time the D-word has come up. Apparently, they've toyed with the idea before — but it was Hines who decided against calling it quits. For now, it does look like she's staying, so we'd have to wait for that book to know all the tea.