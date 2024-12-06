Cheryl Hines Ignited RFK Jr. Divorce Rumors With One Daring Move
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines might be the oddest pairing considering how they're polar opposites in terms of principles. Hines' confusing political views make you wonder why she's with RFK Jr., a man infamous for trashing the Kennedy family legacy and spouting conspiracy-laden rhetoric that earned him a spot in Donald Trump's cabinet. With his growing list of controversies, rumors of a split have hit a fever pitch — especially after Hines was spotted without her wedding ring.
In celebrity land, a missing ring is basically an indication that divorce news is imminent. Remember Ben Affleck's bare finger before splitting with J.Lo? Or Christina Haack ditching her ring just before calling it quits with Josh Hall? At one point, it was Hines stirring the rumor mill. In September 2024, at a Milan Fashion Week afterparty, she stepped out sans sparkler amid rumors that RFK Jr. had an affair with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi. The timing couldn't have been juicier, but Hines brushed it all off and even made light of it, joking to Us Weekly, "Lots of emotions with rumors! But, it will all be in my book," she said. "I'm writing a book. I've been taking notes — serious notes!"
While it seems they're not rushing to sign divorce papers just yet, this isn't the first time the D-word has come up. Apparently, they've toyed with the idea before — but it was Hines who decided against calling it quits. For now, it does look like she's staying, so we'd have to wait for that book to know all the tea.
The couple really did contemplate divorcing in the past — but only on paper
Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. haven't split — at least not yet — but they've certainly flirted with the idea. During one of RFK Jr.'s many controversies (this one involved a shocking Holocaust comment), he floated a rather creative solution: fake a split. "I saw how it was affecting her life and I said to her, 'We should just announce that we are separated,' so that you can have some distance from me," he revealed to The New York Times. "We wouldn't really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time where my statements and my decisions were impacting her." He even had a news release ready to go, but Hines shut it down. Instead, she issued a subtle disclaimer on X, formerly Twitter, to clarify her stance: "My husband's opinions are not a reflection of my own. While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."
Of course, things haven't exactly been smooth sailing. A source revealed Hines felt "humiliated" when rumors of RFK Jr.'s affair with Olivia Nuzzi made headlines, so much so that she reportedly considered filing for an actual divorce. But instead of jumping ship, she's opted to stick it out — at least for now. Ultimately, she chose to stay, reportedly to support her husband's political ambitions. "Bobby asked her to wait until after the election to avoid distraction," the insider told People. "Now with Trump winning, even though she was very unhappy with this decision to join the Trump wagon, she is making the best of it. She loves Bobby." One has to wonder how far that love stretches when it comes to standing by RFK Jr.'s never-ending controversies, though!