How Rich Is Christina Hall? Her Messy Split From Josh Puts Her Lavish Lifestyle On Blast
Christina Hall is one of HGTV's brightest stars, and she's been working with the network for over a decade. Hall didn't start out as a rich and famous talent for the network, as she had to work her way through the real estate trenches of Southern California to make a name for herself. With a lot of work, followed by the burst of the housing bubble, and much more hard work, Hall became rich, famous, and a star.
Through it all, Hall has been married three times and divorced just as many times. Her most recent ex-husband, Josh Hall, and their somewhat tumultuous divorce put Hall's dirty laundry out for the world to see. Their divorce brought a great deal of attention to Hall's finances, and while the world knows she's not hurting for cash, it turns out she's got more money than many people thought as she was willing to hand a sizable chunk of it over to Hall to move on with her life.
This led many to wonder just how much money Hall had to her name. After all, you don't offer your ex-husband a lump-sum seven-figure payment just to get it over with if you don't already have plenty of wealth to your name. Following their contentious divorce, Hall is back in the spotlight, claiming she's on the hunt for her fourth ex-husband, so at least she's moving on and cracking jokes about her lot in life. Still, many wonder how much Hall has, how she earned her money, and what her net worth is these days.
Was Christina Hall born rich?
Christina Hall wasn't born rich, but she also wasn't raised in a low-income environment. Hall was born in Anaheim, California, which is also where she grew up alongside her younger sister, Carly Haack. It was in Anaheim where Hall developed her interest in real estate. After graduating from high school, Hall attended San Diego State University, and after graduating, she entered the workforce as a real estate agent at Prudential.
As it happens, Hall didn't have any intention of becoming a real estate agent when she was younger. In a September 2020 Instagram post, she revealed her interests aligned more with Tom Cruise's character in "Jerry Maguire." "I never wanted to be on TV; stepping out of my comfort zone and into the unknown has always been my thing." She went on to explain that she wanted to be just like Jerry Maguire and represent athletes, keeping away from the public.
Ultimately, that's not how Hall's life turned out, and when she was 21, she kicked off the career she's known for today. As she said on Instagram, "I got started in real estate at 21, which led to selling houses, which led to flipping houses, which led to TV." While she wasn't born wealthy, she managed to embrace her talents, overcome her anxiety about being in the public eye, and ended up making a lot of money.
When did Christina Hall become rich?
After graduating from college, Christina Hall entered the workforce as a real estate agent working in Southern California. While some agents become wealthy doing that kind of work, they're not in the majority. It takes a lot of work to get to the top, and Hall had something of an advantage. Soon after joining Prudential, she was teamed up with a senior agent with a lot of success under his belt, Tarek El Moussa. Hall and El Moussa worked together well, and before long, they started dating.
This led to them leaving Prudential to strike out on their own to form The El Moussa Group, and they generated a good amount of wealth in this endeavor. For about seven years, Hall and El Moussa did well, living in a $6,000-per-month house, but it didn't last. The 2008 financial crisis impacted their finances significantly. If they were rich before 2008, they weren't after, as they were forced to move from their home into a $700-per-month apartment.
That kind of financial hit can force someone to change careers, but Hall and El Moussa kept at it. They remained in their industry and worked their way into another aspect of real estate: flipping. Specifically, the husband-and-wife team, with business partner Pete De Best, began flipping houses. Their first venture in this endeavor earned a profit of $34,000, setting the couple on the path to becoming incredibly wealthy.
How much money does Christina Hall make?
Christina Hall isn't limited to a single revenue stream and makes her money in a number of different ways. She began generating wealth through flipping houses, but the money was split between herself, her husband, and their business partner. It took some time to regain whatever wealth they lost from the 2008 financial crisis, but they managed. It's unclear how much money was made from flipping houses, but that's not where Hall made her money.
In 2013, Hall and her husband, Tarik El Moussa, began working for HGTV on a little show called "Flip or Flop." Not only did the show make Hall internationally famous, but it also brought in a lot of money. The couple was paid $10,000 per episode, with the first season seeing them buy, fix, and flip 13 houses in 13 episodes. In addition to the $10K, they kept whatever profit they made from their venture, and the cash began rolling in.
It's difficult to determine how much Hall makes per month or annum, but her salary with HGTV increased over time. Hall's "Flip or Flop" pay increased to $40,000 in the third season, and for "Christina on the Coast," Hall was paid $50,000 per episode. Given her popularity, that number will likely only increase. Some sites claim that Hall makes around $175,000 per month, but this appears to be an estimate based on multiple sources.
How does Christina Hall make money?
Initially, Christina Hall's career saw her make money via commissions from selling real estate. For many people, this is an excellent way to generate income, but few achieve Hall's level of wealth. One of the reasons she's managed to pocket millions of dollars over the years is that she didn't limit herself to a single income stream. While real estate earned her a decent income, she and her husband branched out to form their own business. This evolved into a flipping business that earned the couple a great deal of money.
After succeeding in real estate independently, the couple joined HGTV to host their own show. This brought in plenty of money, but it also afforded the couple the opportunity to build even more wealth through expanded flipping opportunities. After the couple divorced, Hall kept at it, finishing the series with ten seasons, and she eventually got her own show, "Christina on the Coast." These endeavors all helped make Hall rich and famous, but she wasn't finished there.
Hall went on to host even more shows for HGTV, and she also dipped her toe into other areas. She became a published author and she's designed home furnishings, and it probably won't surprise you to learn that she has a hefty real estate portfolio. All of these businesses and ventures helped Hall earn a great deal of money, and all indications are that she's not going to stop anytime soon.
How did Christina Hall's divorce impact her income?
Christina Hall has been married three times, and each marriage ended in divorce. The most significant divorce was likely the one involving her first husband, Tarik El Moussa. When their marriage ended, they were stars on a popular HGTV show, which made things difficult. Regardless, they sorted things out and finalized their divorce in January 2018. Before the ink was signed, Hall began dating Ant Anstead, and they married in December 2018.
The couple had a son, Hall's third child, but the marriage also ended in divorce, which was finalized in June 2021. Hall began seeing Joshua Hall, and they married in October 2021, but it didn't last. They separated and filed for divorce in July 2024, and it's been highly contentious and something of a public nightmare. News broke that Christina offered Joshua a seven-figure settlement, but he declined. There has been some back-and-forth over finances, and Christina accused Joshua of stealing $35,000 from her personal account.
Christina's divorce from Joshua has been messy, which isn't uncommon, but given Christina's celebrity status, it's made plenty of headlines. Joshua initiated the divorce, asking for Christina's right to alimony to be waived while requesting spousal support from her. While it's unclear how much she allegedly offered Joshua or how much he's seeking, the divorce will likely cost Christina millions of dollars. Fortunately for her, she can likely spare a few million and get on with her life.
Christina Hall's TV career made her rich and famous
While she's made a ton of money buying and selling investment properties, it was Hall's career in television that allowed her to become the powerhouse she is today. Hall got her start in television on HGTV, hosting "Flip or Flop" with her then-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple co-hosted the program up to and through their divorce in 2018, and the show ended with its tenth season in 2022 after 155 episodes. She was paid $10,000 for the first 26, totaling $260,000.
The couple's contract was updated for season three to $40,000 per episode, amounting to a total payment of $5.16 million over the life of the series. After "Flip or Flop," Hall hosted a spinoff called "Christina on the Coast," for which she was paid $50,000 per episode. As of August 2024, there have been 55 episodes, amounting to a total payment of $2.75 million. She's launching a new series, "The Flip Off," in 2025 and will once more work with El Moussa, though her salary isn't known to the public.
Josh Hall was initially included, but after the couple's separation, he's no longer involved. It seems that Hall will remain on television for as long as the public is interested in watching her expertly buy, fix, and flip houses. During the time of employment with HGTV, Hall earned at least $7 million, but the number is likely much higher, as she simultaneously earned money flipping houses while working on television.
Christina Hall wrote a nutrition and self-help book
Like many celebrities, Christina Hall has written a book, but it has nothing to do with real estate. Over the years, Hall has expressed her interest in healthy living, focusing on spending time with her children amidst her divorces. She channeled that energy into co-writing a self-help cookbook book alongside celebrity nutritionist Cara Clark. The book is called "The Wellness Remodel: A Guide to Rebooting How You Eat, Move, and Feed Your Soul," and it's done relatively well but received mixed reviews.
Unfortunately, it's difficult to determine how much money she's made from the book. First-time authors aren't typically paid much, usually between $1,000 and $10,000. Of course, that's for unknown authors' first books, and while Hall has only written one book, she likely earned much more. It's not uncommon for celebrities to receive much higher pay for their books, as their name has built-in selling power. That said, it's anyone's guess how much Hall has made from her book.
In addition to whatever she was paid to write it, she likely receives royalties. Again, determining how much she earns from royalty payments is unknown, as this isn't often shared with the public. Of course, a book's popularity has a direct impact on how much an author can make from sales. Ultimately, Hall likely pocketed several thousand dollars from her book, so she's made some money off it, but only Hall and her publisher know the true numbers.
Christina Hall's industry expertise led to the creation of multiple brands
If there's one thing Christina Hall does well, it's fix up houses to increase their value. Over the years, Hall developed a keen sense of design, which she's utilized throughout her career, and people took notice. In 2020, Hall launched her own furniture line, Christina Home Designs for Spectra Home Furniture. Her easy-living lifestyle consists of around 30 pieces of modern California upholstery.
Hall explained her collection to Furniture World: "After working on redesigning so many homes and using whatever furniture I could find, I am so excited to be designing my own collection of home furnishings that are stylish at a great price ... every single piece came out just how I envisioned it!" Hall's collection introduced her unique style to the rest of the world and made it affordable for the average homeowner.
On top of designing furniture, Hall expanded into flooring design as well. Hall launched her Christina Collection, consisting of multiple budget-friendly options, including hardwood and waterproof luxury vinyl (WLV). Like her book sales, it's unclear how much money Hall makes from her various brands. Still, while the numbers aren't known to the public, given Hall's popularity and inimitable style, Christina Home Designs and the Christina Collection have likely added greatly to her net worth.
She has a bi-coastal property portfolio
It shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that Christina Hall has a robust real estate portfolio. After all, she made her living buying and selling houses, so it's not surprising that she held onto a few over the years. For the most part, Hall buys houses, fixes them up, and sells them for a profit. Still, sometimes, it's better to know when to hold them, and she's held onto several multi-million-dollar homes for long stretches.
On top of her investment properties, she owns homes on both the East and West Coasts. Hall purchased a home in Newport Beach, California, in 2018 for $4.1 million, and sold it in 2021 for $5.4 million. While the profit was likely nice, Hall poured $1.5 million into renovating the property. Her non-investment home in Newport Beach is valued at $12 million, but she sold it following her third divorce. Hall bought a home in Nashville, Tennessee, with her then-husband Joshua Hall, for $2.5 million in 2021.
Hall told People that the land in Tennessee reminded her of her childhood in California. Hall also owned an $11.5 million home in Dana Point, California, which she sold prior to buying in Newport Beach. In 2021, the New York Post estimated the value of Hall's real estate portfolio at $13.5 million, but that valuation likely changed due to her divorce from Joshua.
What is Christina Hall's net worth?
Christina Hall has spent her entire professional life jumping from one project to the next. That's been her modus operandi since she started flipping houses, and every so often, she adds another venture into her ever-growing array of money-making adventures. Hall certainly made a lot of money flipping houses, but she likely made most of her cash from her many television appearances on HGTV.
Her house flipping, TV contracts, brand deals, book, and more have helped make Hall a very wealthy woman. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Hall's net worth to be around $25 million, attributing much of her wealth to her TV income. Of course, it doesn't hurt that she maintains a hefty real estate portfolio, though money tied up in her houses isn't exactly liquid. Nevertheless, it's fair to say that Hall is worth a lot of money despite her many divorces.
Every one of Hall's divorces likely took a bite out of her net worth. That said, it appears that her divorce from Josh Hall may become the costliest. If the rumors are true and she offered a seven-figure settlement that he denied, he's likely looking for even more money. Whether he gets it or not will be up to the courts and both parties involved, but odds are, Hall will retain most of her money and continue to dominate HGTV's airwaves to continuously increase her net worth beyond $25 million.