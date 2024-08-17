How Rich Is Christina Hall? Her Messy Split From Josh Puts Her Lavish Lifestyle On Blast

Christina Hall is one of HGTV's brightest stars, and she's been working with the network for over a decade. Hall didn't start out as a rich and famous talent for the network, as she had to work her way through the real estate trenches of Southern California to make a name for herself. With a lot of work, followed by the burst of the housing bubble, and much more hard work, Hall became rich, famous, and a star.

Through it all, Hall has been married three times and divorced just as many times. Her most recent ex-husband, Josh Hall, and their somewhat tumultuous divorce put Hall's dirty laundry out for the world to see. Their divorce brought a great deal of attention to Hall's finances, and while the world knows she's not hurting for cash, it turns out she's got more money than many people thought as she was willing to hand a sizable chunk of it over to Hall to move on with her life.

This led many to wonder just how much money Hall had to her name. After all, you don't offer your ex-husband a lump-sum seven-figure payment just to get it over with if you don't already have plenty of wealth to your name. Following their contentious divorce, Hall is back in the spotlight, claiming she's on the hunt for her fourth ex-husband, so at least she's moving on and cracking jokes about her lot in life. Still, many wonder how much Hall has, how she earned her money, and what her net worth is these days.