Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven

Given what we know about James Haven being let go as Angelina Jolie's nanny and her ghosting his wedding, we can't help but think about the quote that Jolie gave to People back in 2004, where she said, "I've always been tough on anyone he's dated. I've been the nightmare for any girl. But if I like her, I'm fantastic." Haven also told the Daily Mail that, "Maybe I haven't found the right woman because my sister is too picky for me. Any woman has to go through two filters, me and then my sister." It makes us wonder if Jolie's apparently high standards did not approve of Haven and Romi Imbelli's relationship. It also has us relitigating Haven's nanny duties to his sister, especially when an insider told Grazia, "It was his job to be there if any of the kids woke up during the night and to deal with the nannies if they had any issues. He was virtually running the household and it became very draining" (via Yahoo!).

Given what's been said, the sibling bond begins to look like a bit of a one-sided relationship, with the very famous and always busy Jolie relying on her doting older brother who will drop everything to help her in her times of need –- but when it comes time for his wedding, or his marriage that imploded a day later, she was nowhere to be found. While there may be more to the story, we can't help but feel like the greatest tragedy that Haven has faced is that his sister may not fully appreciate the brother that he is.