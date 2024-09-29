It's a strange truism in Hollywood that whenever two superstars hook up, this new uber-couple receives significantly more press coverage than either of those celebs did when they were single. That was certainly the case with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who also brought along the added baggage of their previous high-profile celebrity relationships: Jolie's marriage to Billy Bob Thornton and Pitt's to beloved "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston.

In fact, the couple dubbed "Brangelina" proved to be the gift that kept on giving to the tabloid press, forming the basis for countless headlines that breathlessly chronicled their initial coupling, their engagement, the addition of children (both biological and adopted), and their eventual wedding. As is typically the case, once a celebrity couple ties the knot, drama tends to be manufactured courtesy of anonymous "friends" and "sources close to the couple" who spill dirt about alleged cracks forming in the relationship, hinting at a split on the horizon.

While those reports often prove to be bogus, when it came to Pitt and Jolie, whispers of trouble in paradise wound up being right on the money; when the couple finally split up, their divorce proved to be among the longest and most bitter Hollywood had ever seen, generating far more headlines than they ever had when they were together. As of September 2024, their ongoing divorce had yet to be finalized, and there's a lot to unpack about how it all came to that point. To learn more, read on for a look at the rise and fall of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage.