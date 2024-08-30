Tragic Details About Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt's Daughter Zahara

This article mentions sexual assault.

As the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt is Hollywood royalty. But the former couple's power status hasn't shielded their oldest daughter from pain. On the contrary, a lot of it was caused by them. Jolie and Pitt's long, drawn-out divorce has taken a toll on Zahara and her five siblings. While Jolie has accused Pitt of violent behavior, she has been prevented from discussing details of her marriage as they continue to battle it out in court.

However, some details have emerged that suggest many, if not all, of Jolie and Pitt's six children have taken their mother's side. Reports suggest that the older Jolie-Pitt children, including Zahara, Maddox, Pax, and even Shiloh — who was believed to be the one closest to Pitt — have chosen to cut off relations with their father. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," a source told People in July 2024.

Besides her estrangement from her father and alleged violence either suffered or witnessed at his hands, Zahara's life in the U.S. has also come with its fair share of racial bias. But her short life before her adoption in July 2005 was no better. Zahara's birth mother was the victim of a violent rape. Even though she initially decided to keep the baby, the woman ran away and left the girl behind. Whether before or after coming into Jolie and Pitt's lives, Zahara has overcome a lot.