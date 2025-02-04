Prince Harry Can't Stand Elon Musk (& The Meghan Romance Rumors Don't Help)

Given just how determined Prince Harry is to put an end to disinformation, it should probably come as no surprise that he's not a fan of Elon Musk's stance on free (even if at times incorrect and inflammatory) speech. What's more, something tells us a flippant — and also likely inaccurate — musing on Meghan Markle having her eye on the X (formerly Twitter) owner hasn't exactly prompted warm and fuzzy feelings.

First thing's first: Harry's frustration with Musk over inaccuracies. In August 2024, the prince made headlines for seemingly pointed criticisms of Musk and his track record of allowing inaccurate posts shared to X stay up, or even posting them himself. "In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility," he pointed out during his Colombia tour, adding that not doing so only added to social tensions, per The Independent. He went on to note the devastating consequences online comments could have in the offline world when they were rooted in hate and untruth — something many perceived as a response to the far-right, anti-immigration riots that had taken place in England and Northern Ireland not long prior. As a refresher, Musk was accused of playing a part, albeit indirectly, in the violence through inflammatory X posts against Muslim immigrants in the United Kingdom.

In light of that, it's not exactly shocking that Harry felt a need to call Musk out. After all, Harry is no fan of social media and has long spoken about the impact inaccurate sentiments made online have had on his own family. And speaking of his family, there's no way to talk about tension between Harry and Musk without addressing the fact that someone once hinted at his wife leaving him for the Tesla founder — something we doubt was true, but we also don't doubt annoyed the Sussexes.