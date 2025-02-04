Prince Harry Can't Stand Elon Musk (& The Meghan Romance Rumors Don't Help)
Given just how determined Prince Harry is to put an end to disinformation, it should probably come as no surprise that he's not a fan of Elon Musk's stance on free (even if at times incorrect and inflammatory) speech. What's more, something tells us a flippant — and also likely inaccurate — musing on Meghan Markle having her eye on the X (formerly Twitter) owner hasn't exactly prompted warm and fuzzy feelings.
First thing's first: Harry's frustration with Musk over inaccuracies. In August 2024, the prince made headlines for seemingly pointed criticisms of Musk and his track record of allowing inaccurate posts shared to X stay up, or even posting them himself. "In an ideal world those with positions of influence would take more responsibility," he pointed out during his Colombia tour, adding that not doing so only added to social tensions, per The Independent. He went on to note the devastating consequences online comments could have in the offline world when they were rooted in hate and untruth — something many perceived as a response to the far-right, anti-immigration riots that had taken place in England and Northern Ireland not long prior. As a refresher, Musk was accused of playing a part, albeit indirectly, in the violence through inflammatory X posts against Muslim immigrants in the United Kingdom.
In light of that, it's not exactly shocking that Harry felt a need to call Musk out. After all, Harry is no fan of social media and has long spoken about the impact inaccurate sentiments made online have had on his own family. And speaking of his family, there's no way to talk about tension between Harry and Musk without addressing the fact that someone once hinted at his wife leaving him for the Tesla founder — something we doubt was true, but we also don't doubt annoyed the Sussexes.
A prominent author hinted at a Meghan Markle/Elon Musk romance
Some may remember that the rumor of a romance between Meghan Markle and Elon Musk began back in 2022. At the time, Tina Brown — the famed royal author of "The Palace Papers" — had been giving a speech at the Henley Literary Festival when she began musing on the Sussexes' finances. In particular, Brown pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan weren't worth as much after their royal split, particularly compared to the net worths of their neighbors and friends in Montecito. With that in mind, she made an off-the-cuff comment about Meghan planning to upgrade her lifestyle through another high-profile marriage. "Elon Musk is still single, that's all I have to say," she joked (via The Telegraph). Yikes.
For what it's worth, neither the Sussexes nor Musk ever weighed in on the comment. Plus, given that Brown (while not necessarily a Meghan stan) has defended Meghan on the odd occasion, and even called out the sexism faced by women in the royal family in general, we wouldn't discount the possibility of it being a tongue-in-cheek, sarcastic quip. Even so, there's no question that the comment was reminiscent of the misogyny-laden "Wisteria sisters" label once used against Kate and Pippa Middleton. ICYMI, the nasty nickname was used to refer to them as social climbers.
Based on Harry's comments on influential people needing to be more cognizant of their words online, it's pretty clear he's one of the many celebs who can't stand Musk. As such, we don't doubt that the already offensive comments about Meghan having sights on him would be enough to annoy the prince. Even so, we doubt he has anything to worry about. After all, Meghan is just as vocal about the dangers of disinformation as her husband is.