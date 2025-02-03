This Is The Closest We've Seen Nancy Pelosi Makeup-Free
Rep. Nancy Pelosi has never been seen totally makeup-free out in public, but she's come very, very close. In July 2024, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" for an interview that instantly went viral. Pelosi's lukewarm response about whether or not then-President Joe Biden would stick it out in the presidential race against Donald Trump launched thousands of conversations online about Democrats and the viability of their campaign against Trump. It also ignited a feud between Pelosi and then First Lady Jill Biden. But her appearance also went viral for another reason.
For context, Pelosi's always put together, donning simple, yet classic makeup, along with her signature ear-length bob. But she looked a little less put together than normal during the interview. In the clip, the representative seemed like she rushed through the makeup portion of her glam prep or maybe even did it herself. And viewers were quick to point out the jarring difference. "What happened to Nancy? She looks like she just crawled out of bed. Hair askew, no makeup, neck skin hanging, puffy eyes + she didn't answer the question!" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, a second user wrote, "Who is the producer at MSNBC that put Nancy Pelosi on camera with no makeup and let her sit there with her bra strap showing? I think #MSM has flipped sides." This wasn't the first time that Pelosi's appearance has generated chatter.
Did Nancy Pelosi get plastic surgery?
Nancy Pelosi's minimal aesthetic on "Morning Joe" proves that she'd look totally different with no makeup. But she's not often caught slipping. Her track record has been so flawless that she inspired plastic surgery speculation in 2009. The Daily Beast published a piece discussing the plastic surgery habits of politicians. They cited several doctors who praised her youthful appearance and theorized about the extent of her work. "She's so cosmetically surgeon-ed, I wish she didn't look so good. It would be more natural," said one anonymous D.C-based surgeon. Meanwhile, surgeon Barry J. Cohen speculated that she'd had at least a neck lift, fat removal from her eyes, and Botox.
During a 2008 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Pelosi admitted that while her beauty routine had been pared-down, including "giving my face 30 hot splashes in the morning and at night." She also explained, "I move around a lot, but I've never been one to have an exercise regimen," adding, "I do walk, and I choose to walk rather than take an elevator or ride at any chance I can." She also revealed why she worked hard to stay camera ready. "The end part of it is, fashion and all that it implies — hair, makeup — is an art form," she said. "If you look organized and well presented, people think that you're organized in your mind and you take pride in yourself." Also? It's fun, which is the best reason.