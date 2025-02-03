This Is The Closest We've Seen Nancy Pelosi Makeup-Free

Rep. Nancy Pelosi has never been seen totally makeup-free out in public, but she's come very, very close. In July 2024, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" for an interview that instantly went viral. Pelosi's lukewarm response about whether or not then-President Joe Biden would stick it out in the presidential race against Donald Trump launched thousands of conversations online about Democrats and the viability of their campaign against Trump. It also ignited a feud between Pelosi and then First Lady Jill Biden. But her appearance also went viral for another reason.

Nancy Pelosi dodges question on whether Biden should remain in 2024 race. https://t.co/jAkgYPT7SZ pic.twitter.com/J9EeghBLwU — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2024

For context, Pelosi's always put together, donning simple, yet classic makeup, along with her signature ear-length bob. But she looked a little less put together than normal during the interview. In the clip, the representative seemed like she rushed through the makeup portion of her glam prep or maybe even did it herself. And viewers were quick to point out the jarring difference. "What happened to Nancy? She looks like she just crawled out of bed. Hair askew, no makeup, neck skin hanging, puffy eyes + she didn't answer the question!" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Meanwhile, a second user wrote, "Who is the producer at MSNBC that put Nancy Pelosi on camera with no makeup and let her sit there with her bra strap showing? I think #MSM has flipped sides." This wasn't the first time that Pelosi's appearance has generated chatter.