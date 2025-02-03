Miley Cyrus' Hair Fail At 2025 Grammys Is So Cringe

Miley Cyrus' disastrous hair at the 2024 Grammys will always haunt our dreams. Remember the big, overly teased hair? The style inspired by her honorary godmother (and actual distant relative) Dolly Parton? Yep, that hair. Yet, she somehow managed to top last year's look with a brand new hairdo at the 2025 Grammys, where she took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted," her collaboration with Beyoncé. Cyrus, now officially a three-time Grammy winner, stepped out on the red carpet with a hairstyle that was just about every hair expert's nightmare.

While looking smoking hot in her Yves Saint Laurent dress, the "Wrecking Ball" artist sported what at first seemed to be hair extensions with full bangs and short layers framing her face. The color was just as bad as her haircut, with blond streaks on top that didn't blend seamlessly into the rest of her hair — leaving us, and several viewers, cringing.

The look is courtesy of celebrity hair stylist Bob Recine, who also created Cyrus' lioness hair from last year's ceremony. Speaking with Elle, he explained how they came up with Cyrus' new 'do using just a hair brush and a blow dryer. "Because we have been working to grow her hair, we really wanted to do the opposite of what we did last year," he stated. He also clarified that they didn't, in fact, use hair extensions to achieve Cyrus' look, and that Cyrus had been growing out her hair for months. "We really wanted to show it off and have her hair down, spilling all over her bare back," he said. Unfortunately, even Cyrus' fans agree it wasn't her best hair moment.