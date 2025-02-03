Miley Cyrus' Hair Fail At 2025 Grammys Is So Cringe
Miley Cyrus' disastrous hair at the 2024 Grammys will always haunt our dreams. Remember the big, overly teased hair? The style inspired by her honorary godmother (and actual distant relative) Dolly Parton? Yep, that hair. Yet, she somehow managed to top last year's look with a brand new hairdo at the 2025 Grammys, where she took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted," her collaboration with Beyoncé. Cyrus, now officially a three-time Grammy winner, stepped out on the red carpet with a hairstyle that was just about every hair expert's nightmare.
While looking smoking hot in her Yves Saint Laurent dress, the "Wrecking Ball" artist sported what at first seemed to be hair extensions with full bangs and short layers framing her face. The color was just as bad as her haircut, with blond streaks on top that didn't blend seamlessly into the rest of her hair — leaving us, and several viewers, cringing.
The look is courtesy of celebrity hair stylist Bob Recine, who also created Cyrus' lioness hair from last year's ceremony. Speaking with Elle, he explained how they came up with Cyrus' new 'do using just a hair brush and a blow dryer. "Because we have been working to grow her hair, we really wanted to do the opposite of what we did last year," he stated. He also clarified that they didn't, in fact, use hair extensions to achieve Cyrus' look, and that Cyrus had been growing out her hair for months. "We really wanted to show it off and have her hair down, spilling all over her bare back," he said. Unfortunately, even Cyrus' fans agree it wasn't her best hair moment.
Fans reacted to Cyrus' new 'do
On X, formerly known as Twitter, several Miley Cyrus fans shared what they think of her brand-new hairstyle. While some believe she absolutely ate the look, others weren't so sure. Reacting to a video of Cyrus walking inside the Crypto.com arena alongside her mother, one fan wrote, "She looks so good but her hair cut is f***ed up." Another noted how awkward Cyrus' hair looked with all the unblended layers: "It looks like she has a bob and added extensions over it." A third commenter demanded to know who did Cyrus 'do. "Y'all who cut Miley Cyrus hair for the Grammys lmfaoooo, I need to see a different angle." Meanwhile, some didn't hold back, with one user claiming her hair looked absolutely bad. "The most shocking thing at the Grammys to me was actually the e! News reporter loudly claiming Miley's haircut was 'incredible,'" they wrote.
It wasn't just Cyrus' hair that had critics sounding off. Others also weren't fans of her black leather dress and thought it was one of her blandest looks. "No shade to miley but that dress is so boring compared to what she's worn before," a fifth user added. Despite all the fuss surrounding her appearance, it seemed as though Cyrus was totally feeling herself during this year's awards show. While taking the stage to present the award for Record of the Year, she took a moment to admire herself, exclaiming (via ET), "Look at this gown. How could I tell my custom ALAÏA that she had nowhere to go? Yeah, it's sickening!" Work it, Miley!