ABC's David Muir Showed Off His Ripped Body In The Most Low-Key Way

David Muir has been with ABC since 2003, and he's made his mark on the network with his reporting on worldwide events such as the Olympic games and the devastating wildfires in California. Viewers have watched the Emmy winner for decades, which is easy to do with his television-friendly face. It's also hard not to notice his full head of hair, which even earned its own parody account on X, formerly known as Twitter. In a 2022 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Muir, who is private about his personal life, gave fans even more to talk about when he shared a topless photo of himself with his dog Axel, per Hello!

The pic showed Muir kneeling next to his pooch with his back turned to the camera, and his toned body was a sight that had the audience stunned. "It's so funny, I didn't even realize Axel was in that picture," Ripa exclaimed.

Back in 2021, Muir gave fans a glimpse of his bulging biceps when he posted a selfie in a fitted white T-shirt. "So grateful for the break. See you tomorrow," he wrote on Instagram. "David, you are so handsome," a fan gushed. Another replied, "Whoa sun's out guns out." It's clear that the ABC anchor lives a healthy lifestyle and gets his workouts in, but Muir once admitted that he's not as fit as two other ABC television hosts.