Anna Nicole Smith's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details
Anna Nicole Smith's autopsy report is chock full of shocking details.
Smith, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan, died in February 2007. According to the Television Academy, the troubled model and socialite, long known for her substance use issues, spent her last moments at the Seminole Hard Rock Cafe Hotel and Casino, located in Hollywood, Florida. Smith's private nurse, who'd been present with her at the hotel, was the first to discover her unresponsive state. Though they promptly alerted Smith's bodyguard, his attempts at CPR were unsuccessful. Authorities eventually transported Smith to the hospital, but she was, unfortunately, beyond help and pronounced dead.
Shortly after her death, Charlie Tiger, Seminole Police Chief, and Dr. Joshua Perper, Broward County Medical Examiner, spoke at a press conference about her ahead of her autopsy. "At this point, no evidence has been revealed to suggest that a crime occurred," said Tiger. "We found no illegal drugs, only prescription medicines. We are not releasing the names on those prescriptions." He also revealed that, so far, nothing unusual had turned up, though they were in the process of going over the hotel's surveillance tapes. Furthermore, Perper stated that Smith had been dealing with "some kind of stomach flu" during her last days, though they wouldn't define a cause of death at that point. Roughly one month later, Smith's autopsy revealed the severity of her illness and the other factors that caused her untimely and tragic death.
Anna Nicole Smith died from an overdose of prescription drugs
Anna Nicole Smith died in an unfortunate way – a lethal combination of prescription drugs during a period of illness.
According to ABC News, citing Dr. Joshua Perper, Smith had taken nine prescription drugs prior to her death. And while none of the individual doses was enough to be fatal, taking them together had deadly consequences. Of the nine drugs, diazepam, lorazepam, and clonazepam — anxiety and depression medications — and chloral hydrate, a sleep aid, were the main catalysts that killed the socialite. However, the sleep aid chloral hydrate "tipped the scale." That said, her death was also likely an accident, according to Seminole Police Chief Charlie Tiger. "We are convinced, based on an extensive view of the evidence, that this case is an accidental overdose," shared Tiger.
The autopsy also confirmed that Smith was indeed suffering from an illness that shot her temperature up to 105 degrees, rendering her body unable to bounce back from the overwhelming amount of drugs — especially the chloral hydrate — she'd consumed. "She may have taken the dosages she was accustomed to but succumbed because she was already weakened," Perper wrote about Smith, who'd also been nursing an abscess on her buttocks, notes The Columbus Dispatch. "Miss Smith has a long history of prescription drug abuse and self-medicated in the past." Unfortunately, Smith declined to seek medical care before her death to avoid unwanted press intrusion.