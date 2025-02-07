Anna Nicole Smith's Autopsy Report Has Some Disturbing Details

Anna Nicole Smith's autopsy report is chock full of shocking details.

Smith, whose real name was Vickie Lynn Hogan, died in February 2007. According to the Television Academy, the troubled model and socialite, long known for her substance use issues, spent her last moments at the Seminole Hard Rock Cafe Hotel and Casino, located in Hollywood, Florida. Smith's private nurse, who'd been present with her at the hotel, was the first to discover her unresponsive state. Though they promptly alerted Smith's bodyguard, his attempts at CPR were unsuccessful. Authorities eventually transported Smith to the hospital, but she was, unfortunately, beyond help and pronounced dead.

Shortly after her death, Charlie Tiger, Seminole Police Chief, and Dr. Joshua Perper, Broward County Medical Examiner, spoke at a press conference about her ahead of her autopsy. "At this point, no evidence has been revealed to suggest that a crime occurred," said Tiger. "We found no illegal drugs, only prescription medicines. We are not releasing the names on those prescriptions." He also revealed that, so far, nothing unusual had turned up, though they were in the process of going over the hotel's surveillance tapes. Furthermore, Perper stated that Smith had been dealing with "some kind of stomach flu" during her last days, though they wouldn't define a cause of death at that point. Roughly one month later, Smith's autopsy revealed the severity of her illness and the other factors that caused her untimely and tragic death.