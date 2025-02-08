The Tragedy Of Bristol Palin Gets Sadder And Sadder

Bristol Palin was thrust into the spotlight when her mother, Sarah Palin, ran for vice president in 2008, and her life has been anything but easy ever since. At the time, she was only 17 years old and pregnant with her first child, which became public during John McCain's presidential campaign. "Our beautiful daughter Bristol came to us with news that as parents we knew would make her grow up faster than we had ever planned. We're proud of Bristol's decision to have her baby and even prouder to become grandparents," Sarah and her then-husband Todd Palin announced in a statement. They added that Bristol and the father of her baby, who was later revealed as Levi Johnston, had plans to marry and raise their child together.

Unfortunately, Bristol and Johnston never made it to the altar, and after an on-again, off-again relationship, the two split for good in 2010. According to the teen mom, her then-boyfriend confessed that he may have impregnated another woman, and she told People, "There's been no remorse." She eventually moved on and married Dakota Meyer, but that didn't work out either, leaving her a single mom with three kids. From a failed marriage to dealing with health issues, the life of Bristol has been rife with many tragedies.