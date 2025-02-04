Tiger Woods' Late Mom Chose A Clear Side In His Messy Divorce From Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods announced on February 4 that his mother, Kultida Woods, has died. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," the golfer wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. It was that attitude that earned Kultida the nickname "The Enforcer" from her son, so it should not be surprising to fans that after Tiger's cheating scandal broke, his mother was very hard on him.

When reports surfaced that Tiger had been cheating on then-wife Elin Nordegren, there was also news about how his mom took the news. "[Kultida is] hurt, angry and disappointed in Tiger," a family friend told People in December 2009. "She wants to know how he could do this to his family. The truth about Tiger's mom was that she was as upset with her son about the cheating as Nordegren was. This info came not only from anonymous sources, but from Tiger himself. "They both have been brutal. They've both been very tough," he said of both his mother and then-wife in a March 2010 interview with ESPN. Tiger added that it was "very painful" coming clean about his infidelities to the two most important women in his life.

Kultida may have been disappointed by her son's transgressions, but she stood by his side when Tiger made a public apology for cheating on his wife in February 2010. Recalling that moment to reporters afterward, she told them, "I said, 'I'm so proud of you. Never think you stand alone. Mom will always be there for you and I love you," per CBS News. She offered support in a time of need, but learning more about Kultida shows why she was so tough on her son when the cheating scandal first came to light.