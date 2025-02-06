Trump's Shady Four-Word Response To Biden's Hollywood Career Move Screams Jealousy

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, is a client of CAA, a firm that "creates limitless opportunities for the storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture," as noted by their website. The Obamas have been with the company since 2022. Since this partnership, they have released several projects, including some that were already in the works, like Netflix's "Leave The World Behind." And if you thought that Barack just threw his name on the film, you're wrong. "He had a lot [of] notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them," director Sam Esmail shared with Variety in 2023. "I have to say he is a big movie lover, and he wasn't just giving notes about things that were from his background."

Now that Biden has signed with the same agency, it's possible he could link back up with his former boss for a special project. And honestly, that could also be a reason that Donald Trump is seething with jealousy. After all, he and Barack had a lengthy interaction during his second inauguration, sharing laughs and engaging in conversation during the event. And while they'll probably always be on opposite ends of the political spectrum (and their goodwill was probably a product of the event's high-profile nature), for a few hours, they were internet BFFs — and we all know how Trump doesn't like sharing the spotlight. No wonder Trump seems to be trying to ice out Elon Musk already! Well, maybe Biden will let his shady side come out to play, and he'll rub his new contract in his rival's face.