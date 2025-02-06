Trump's Shady Four-Word Response To Biden's Hollywood Career Move Screams Jealousy
Joe Biden's latest transformation includes a major Hollywood career move, and Donald Trump's response to the matter screams jealousy.
The 46th president has signed — well, re-signed — with Creative Artists Agency (CAA). "Former President Joe Biden has signed with CAA. President Biden was previously represented by CAA from 2017 to 2020 following his eight-year term as the 47th Vice President of the United States," read the agency's statement. As they explained, Biden published his memoir "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" under their management. Without the responsibility of, you know, running the world, Biden has free time to pursue more creative endeavors. He could release another memoir, shoot a documentary, or even — as some fans on IG joked — star in a film or TV show, and it seems his lucrative options have Trump jealous.
On February 4, Trump responded to a reporter who delivered the news about Biden's CAA contract. "You gotta be kidding," he said with a shake of his head. "He's signed on with a talent agency?" He continued, "I think he's got bigger problems; I think he's got much bigger problems, but I wish him well." While he also spoke about the state of the country post-Biden, saying it's "a mess, this place is a mess, but it's quickly being solved," it's more than possible that the notoriously competitive politician is a little sour about his one-time rival re-entering the world of entertainment. After all, Trump's frequent TV and movie cameos, such as "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," once garnered him widespread fanfare.
Joe Biden is in Barack Obama's company again
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, is a client of CAA, a firm that "creates limitless opportunities for the storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture," as noted by their website. The Obamas have been with the company since 2022. Since this partnership, they have released several projects, including some that were already in the works, like Netflix's "Leave The World Behind." And if you thought that Barack just threw his name on the film, you're wrong. "He had a lot [of] notes about the characters and the empathy we would have for them," director Sam Esmail shared with Variety in 2023. "I have to say he is a big movie lover, and he wasn't just giving notes about things that were from his background."
Now that Biden has signed with the same agency, it's possible he could link back up with his former boss for a special project. And honestly, that could also be a reason that Donald Trump is seething with jealousy. After all, he and Barack had a lengthy interaction during his second inauguration, sharing laughs and engaging in conversation during the event. And while they'll probably always be on opposite ends of the political spectrum (and their goodwill was probably a product of the event's high-profile nature), for a few hours, they were internet BFFs — and we all know how Trump doesn't like sharing the spotlight. No wonder Trump seems to be trying to ice out Elon Musk already! Well, maybe Biden will let his shady side come out to play, and he'll rub his new contract in his rival's face.