What Happened To The Controversial Jardiance Commercial Lady?

Jardiance sparked controversy with their commercial starring Deanna Colón that originally aired in April 2023. The ad featured Colón singing and dancing while discussing the diabetes medication. There was immediate blowback to the earworm tune as fans flooded the comments section with barbs about the commercial's inappropriateness concerning the serious matter of the product — and rude remarks about the actor's weight. Eventually, Jardiance decided to go in another direction and hired Rachel Strutt to replace Colón in January 2024. The original actor still received comments about her weight, but she was quick to fire back. One user on X, formerly Twitter, took issue with Colón posting replies to the haters. "Mike I am wrong to bully the bullies who say horrible things to me? ... You can suck a big one too Mike," she replied.

Colón may not have taken the high road with online bullies, but she did when it came to being replaced in the Jardiance commercials. Once the new ads with Strutt started making the rounds, Colón asked her followers to give her replacement a chance. "Guess what, onward and upward, but you be nice to this new lady. Don't you send her any hate crap," Colón said in a video posted to Instagram in January 2024. Despite her urgings, many fans bashed Strutt's performance in the ad and wanted to see the OG Jardiance lady return. Even though she had seemingly moved on, Colón still kept a video of her Jardiance commercial pinned to her Instagram timeline. Followers have flooded the comments with words of praise. "We need to see you in more commercials...when is the next one??" one wrote. Colón may have parted ways with Jardiance, but she still remained busy with other gigs.