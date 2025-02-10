The Shady Side Of Hallmark's Leading Men We Can't Ignore

As a child star, Candace Cameron Bure was known for her wholesome image, but she ruffled a lot of feathers when she revealed the reason for the jump from the Hallmark Channel to a more traditional network. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told The Wall Street Journal in November 2022. Many fellow actors were quick to call out Bure, and Jonathan Bennett tastefully shaded his former Hallmark Channel colleague. "I'm just proud to be part of Hallmark channel that is doing so much inclusive programming like 'The Holiday Sitter,' which is an LGBTQ+ led Christmas movie," he shared with E! News. Bennett added, "I'm just so proud to be on Hallmark Channel that's making these movies for everyone because Christmas is for everyone, and Hallmark channels are for everyone."

Bennett, who has been open about his sexuality, doubled down on his comments about working with a network open to creating more LGBTQ+ content. "What I love so much about Hallmark Channel is the care they take in the quality of telling the story, especially when it involves LGBTQ+ people — it's handled with so much respect," he stated to People. The "Aloha with Love" star praised Hallmark for consulting LGBTQ+ employees on how to handle certain scenes appropriately and realistically, adding, "It's just been an unwavering amount of support from the network on telling the story and wanting to tell it and letting us do it how we want."