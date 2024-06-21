Everyone Who's Called Out Hallmark Alum Candace Cameron Bure

On paper, Candace Cameron Bure seems like the least controversial celebrity around. She rose to fame on one of TV's most wholesome shows, "Full House," and later became a Hallmark darling (and the richest one at that), starring in a slew of beloved Christmas movies. Even when she exited the network and made the jump to Great American Family, she promised to keep delivering the same relatable, family-friendly content.

That doesn't sound like a problematic actor, is it? But you'd be surprised that Bure has quite the dark side. The "Fuller House" star has a knack for stirring up drama and has found herself at the center of several controversies. The most infamous of these was perhaps her remark about Great American Family not following Hallmark's lead in featuring same-sex relationships. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told The Wall Street Journal in a 2022 interview.

Her statements triggered widespread backlash, not just from fans but from her peers in the industry, too. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. From Hilarie Burton calling her a "bigot" to JoJo Siwa naming her the "rudest celebrity" she's ever come across with, here are just some of the Hollywood stars who have called out Bure over the years.